WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins delivered remarks to the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America at their national leadership luncheon. During her speech, Senator Collins called for leaders to stand against the rise of antisemitism that is negatively impacting the lives of Jewish Americans and emphasized her support for the people of Israel.

“My father fought against the Nazis in World War Two. He was wounded twice in the Battle of the Bulge when he had just turned 19, earning two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star. He rarely spoke about the war, but he taught me that evil cannot be ignored. And those lessons have shaped my belief that America has a responsibility to stand against hate whenever it appears,” said Senator Collins during her remarks. “I also learned that lesson from my mother. When she was attending the University of Maine—she came from New York State—she was a member of a sorority. That sorority was rejecting a student as a pledge solely because she was Jewish, and I am so proud of my mother that she quit the sorority.”

“Our values are under attack, not just by those on the fringes of society, but also our values are not being defended by the leaders of some of our nation’s most influential institutions,” she continued. “Now we are making progress in that regard, but it is still horrifying. It also breaks my heart that antisemitism is also on the rise in the state of Maine.”

“The friendship that I share with the people of Israel is that which our two nations share. It’s a friendship that is anchored by common principles, a love of liberty, and the courage to defend it. I am proud of our relationship with the one true democracy in the Middle East, our closest ally, Israel.” Senator Collins concluded.

Senator Collins also highlighted her work as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee to suspend funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which employed Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

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