WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins cast her 10,000th consecutive Senate roll call vote, extending the unbroken voting streak she began in 1997. She is the first Senator in U.S. history to have cast this many votes without ever missing one.

Throughout her Senate service, Senator Collins has always made it a priority to return home to meet with constituents and visit communities, businesses, schools, and events.

“Mainers are known for their work ethic, and they deserve a Senator who works just as hard for them,” said Senator Collins. “Growing up in Aroostook County, I learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and honoring your commitments. I am proud to bring those Maine values with me to the Senate every day. Representing the State of Maine is the honor of a lifetime, and I will continue serve with the diligence and responsibility that Mainers deserve.”

“I want to rise to also congratulate my colleague on a truly remarkable achievement that reflects her character and dedication to the people of this country...,” said Senator King on the Senate floor. “Our state is not one where the weather is always favorable, and it’s always easy to get here. And to have maneuvered through bad storms, snow storms, nor’easters, to be here for every single vote, since the first day she set foot in this chamber, is a truly remarkable achievement.”

“For nearly 30 years, Susan Collins has shown up for Mainers, has ensured that they are represented in every single vote the Senate takes, no matter what,” said Majority Leader Thune on the Senate floor. “Susan takes pride in the milestones that she’s achieved, not because of any desire to have her name in the history books, but because to her, these votes are a tangible marker of the goal that she’s set for herself since she came to the United States Senate. And that is ensuring that Mainers always have a voice.”

“No matter what has been going on in the world, or in her life, Senator Collins has never, never, missed a vote in her entire Senate career,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor. “This is truly a remarkable milestone. Many of us try hard to make every vote. Senator Collins has actually done it. 10,000 times in a row. Senator Collins and I belong to different parties and do not always see eye to eye, but 10,000 consecutive roll call votes is an extraordinary streak by any measure, and I congratulate her on reaching it.”

“This is a true record, and it’s one that reflects her commitment to public service, and in my case, friendship,” said Minority Whip Dick Durbin on the Senate floor. “We have worked together in many different capacities. I remember the days after 9/11 when your extraordinary leadership with Senator Lieberman, if I’m not mistaken, led to a complete reform of the intelligence agencies in our nation. It was a dynamic legislative achievement, and I’ve talked to you about it many times...Our friendship is sound, and my admiration for your achievement is one that’s on the record for all to witness. Congratulations.”

Senator Collins’ first vote in the Senate was on January 22, 1997, when she voted to confirm Madeleine Albright as Secretary of State. Her second vote, the same day, was to confirm former Maine Senator Bill Cohen as Secretary of Defense. Senator Collins succeeded Secretary Cohen in the Senate.

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download video of Senator Collins’ remarks.

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download video of Senator Angus King’s remarks.

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download video of Majority Leader John Thune’s remarks.

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download video of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s remarks.

Click HERE to watch and HERE to download video of Minority Whip Dick Durbin’s remarks.

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