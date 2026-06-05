NEWRY – Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins delivered remarks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Maine’s 105th State Convention in Newry. More than 100 people attended this year’s convention, including VFW and VFW Auxiliary members and leaders, as well as representatives from VA Maine, Maine Veterans’ Homes, the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Honor Flight Maine, and Maine Paws for Veterans.

“It is always an honor to salute the heroes who have served our nation in uniform and who continue to serve their communities through the VFW,” said Senator Collins. “From educating young people about American values through the Voice of Democracy and Patriots’ Pen competitions to advocating for improved health care, suicide prevention, treatment and research for traumatic brain injury and PTSD, and earned benefits, the VFW continues to make an extraordinary difference for veterans, their families, and our country.”

During her remarks, Senator Collins also congratulated Olivia Drewniak, a high school senior from Woolwich, who became the first Mainer ever to win the national Voice of Democracy speech competition, and Piper Martin, a middle school student from Fort Fairfield, who was Maine’s winning Patriots’ Pen essayist. The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriots’ Pen programs encourage high school and middle school students to reflect on American values, civic responsibility, and the service of America’s veterans.

Senator Collins, who is a member of the VFW Auxiliary in her hometown of Caribou, has long championed programs that support Maine veterans and their families. She strongly supported the new Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program facility at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, has worked to better care for veterans affected by toxic exposures through the PACT Act, and has secured more than $10 million in Congressionally Directed Spending in the past five years for critical upgrades to Maine Veterans’ Homes facilities across the state.

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