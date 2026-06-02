WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement after the U.S. Navy’s acceptance of the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) from Bath Iron Works more than two months ahead of schedule following exceptional sea trials.

“The accelerated delivery of the future USS Patrick Gallagher, made possible by its impressive performance during sea trials, is a testament to the extraordinary skill, dedication, and work ethic of the men and women at Bath Iron Works. This achievement will help get this new ship to our sailors sooner and strengthen our Navy at a critical time. Maine shipbuilders continue to prove that they are second to none because, as we know, ‘Bath built is best built.’”

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The ship is the final Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and is named in honor of Marine Corps Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who received the Navy Cross for his heroism during the Vietnam War.

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