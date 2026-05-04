Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the Appropriations Committee, and Vice Chair Patty Murray (D-WA), with committee members Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the State Department to restore U.S. contributions to Gavi. Gavi is a public-private health partnership that has helped vaccinate more than one billion children in the world’s poorest countries. The Senators stress the crucial role the organization plays in halting the spread of preventable diseases and request that the State Department use the $600 million appropriated in FY25 and FY26 to replenish U.S. funding.

Read the full letter below:

“Dear Secretary Rubio:

“We question why the Department of State has not used $600 million appropriated in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 ($300 million each fiscal year) to replenish the U.S. Government’s pledge to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

“GAVI plays a critical role in averting the spread of preventable diseases around the globe and helps protect public health in our country by stopping outbreaks before they reach our borders. Congressional support for GAVI endures because of its proven success as a public-private partnership, immunizing more than 1.1 billion children – and in turn preventing 20.6 million deaths – since its inception in 2000.

“Prior to President Trump’s America First Global Health Strategy, GAVI was already modeling the glidepath to host-country governments’ ownership of their vaccination costs, with 19 countries fully graduated from GAVI support and others now covering almost 40 percent of their own vaccine costs. By investing in national systems rather than parallel structures, GAVI strengthens institutions and ensures U.S. resources support sustainable, country-led progress that aligns with American strategic and economic goals.

“GAVI also supports U.S. industry and jobs, purchasing more than $12.5 billion in U.S.-manufactured goods and vaccines. It is the world’s leading purchaser of U.S.-produced vaccines and hosts the U.S.-founded global vaccine stockpile. Additionally, vaccines funded through GAVI are approved through the same standards as used by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We urge you to quickly provide the U.S. contribution to GAVI, consistent with Congressional intent, to ensure U.S. leadership continues in global vaccination efforts. Restoring U.S. contributions to GAVI is a necessary step for the U.S. to regain a seat on the board of GAVI, without which the United States cannot directly shape technical, financial, and scientific decisions that have direct implications for America’s health security.”

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