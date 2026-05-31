BANGOR – Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins helped welcome home more than 60 Maine veterans in Bangor following a trip to Washington, D.C., organized by Honor Flight Maine. During the trip, the veterans visited the memorials built in our nation’s capital in recognition of their service. For some, this warm welcome was their first opportunity to return home alongside fellow service members to the kind of celebration all veterans deserve, but that some did not receive when they returned from their service.

“It was deeply moving to join the Bangor community, along with the families and friends of these veterans, for this special homecoming,” said Senator Collins. “Honor Flight Maine makes it possible for our veterans to see firsthand the memorials that stand in tribute to them, while giving all of us the opportunity to remind them that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

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