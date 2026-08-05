WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) is introducing bipartisan legislation to strengthen the fight against mosquito and other vector-borne diseases (VBD). The Strengthening Mosquito Abatement for Safety and Health (SMASH) 2.0 Act would reauthorize funding for federal mosquito control and public health response efforts as well as improve preparedness and response efforts for VBDs.



Vector-borne diseases (VBDs) is the technical term for diseases spread by insects like mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. For decades, the United States government has successfully controlled VBDs through methods like eliminating standing water breeding grounds and deploying safe pesticides to eliminate the seasonal scourges of malaria and yellow fever.

“One of the best parts about living in Maine is being able to spend time outdoors, but the threat of dangerous illnesses from mosquito bites is a real concern,” said Senator King. “Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance – they have the potential to transmit dangerous diseases which threaten American public health Acting to prevent the spread of such diseases is essential to protect the health of Maine people and Americans nationwide. The SMASH 2.0 Act would provide our communities with further protection from vector-borne diseases and their complications, promoting health and reducing healthcare costs.”

More specifically, the SMASH 2.0 Act would:

Reauthorize the CDC’s Mosquito Abatement for Safety and Health (MASH) program at $100 million per year;

Authorize within the MASH program to expand training, evaluation, and to support education and training for public health staff engaged in mosquito abatement; and

Require the CDC to coordinate with the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) on stockpiling vector-borne disease control products.

“Mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit are continual threats to all Americans,” said American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) Technical Advisor Daniel Markowski. “The reauthorization of the SMASH Act is imperative to support the ability of local districts, state health departments, territorial governments, and tribal communities to identify and combat the continued threat of vector-borne diseases from mosquitoes. The AMCA strongly supports this legislation as it will provide local programs with resources for timely, on-the-ground prevention and control.”

“Strengthening the capacity of local and state health departments to detect and respond to outbreaks promptly through vector surveillance, laboratory testing, and integrated disease management programs is necessary to effectively slow the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases and limit their spread to promote the health and safety of the public. The SMASH 2.0 Act is one critical way to help accomplish this and the Entomological Society of America enthusiastically encourages Congress to pass this legislation,” said Dr. Melissa Siebert, the 2026 President of the Entomological Society of America.

Joining Senator King on this legislation are U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Rick Scott (R-FL).

“The West Nile virus does not consign itself to far-off lands. Mississippians are infected with it every year,” said Senator Wicker (R-MS). “This bill will help us track and treat West Nile Virus in our communities.”

“Minnesotans are proud to boast about our 10,000 lakes and thousands of rivers for us to enjoy, and we’re always eager to get outside after a long winter. The only downside to having so many bodies of water to enjoy are the mosquitos that come with them,” said Senator Smith (D-MN). “The number of vector-borne disease cases in Minnesota and across the country is on the rise. This bill will strengthen education, preparedness, and response efforts for these diseases, ensuring that Americans can continue to safely enjoy the outdoors.

“Florida’s world-famous weather brings millions of visitors to beaches and parks across the Sunshine State every year. I am proud to partner with my colleagues to ensure those beautiful outdoor spaces are protected against mosquito-borne illnesses. State and local governments need to be properly prepared to combat the spread of these diseases, and this bill goes a long way to ensure those tools are available to them,” said Senator Scott (R-FL).

Senator King has long been an active proponent for research intended to combat vector-borne diseases. In 2025, Senator King introduced the Kay Hagan Tick Act, landmark legislation to improve research, prevention, diagnostics, and treatment for tick-borne diseases. Senator King also introduced the SMASH Act in 2019, a predecessor to the SMASH 2.0 Act that authorized funding for mosquito control and VBD prevention efforts in response to the spread of Zika in the years prior. The SMASH Act was signed into law in 2019.

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