WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that 19 Maine organizations will receive a total of $16,201,188 to support important development projects. The funding comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) Fiscal Year 2026 Catalyst, Timber for Transit, and Forest Economy programs.

“The NBRC has been an important partner in helping Maine’s rural communities make investments in projects that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life,” said Senators Collins and King. “This funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades, workforce development, housing, childcare, transportation access, and forest economy projects across our state. These investments will help communities address local needs, create jobs, and expand economic opportunity for Mainers.”

Specifically, the funding from the Catalyst Program is allocated as follows:

Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry - $1,000,000

Town of Livermore Falls - $1,000,000

Tree Street Youth - $1,000,000

Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountains - $1,000,000

Brooksville Town House - $902,938

Ashland Water & Sewer District - $680,000

City of Calais - $590,580

Old Town Water District - $520,000

IBEW Augusta Electrical JATC - $497,560

Central Maine Growth Council - $485,000

Spruce Mountain Educational Fund - $368,000

Northern Maine Development Commission, Inc. - $360,210

Town of Albion - $100,000

Matinicus Isle Plantation - $70,400

City of Augusta - $80,000

Town of Vinalhaven - $46,500

The funding from the Timber for Transit Program is allocated as follows:

City of Rockland - $4,000,000

Main Street Skowhegan - $2,500,000

The funding from the Forest Economy Program is allocated as follows:

Southern Aroostook Development Corporation - $1,000,000

A detailed description of each project can be read here.

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The NBRC was established by Congress in 2008, with Senator Collins’ and King’s support, to fund a broad range of development projects in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York aimed at alleviating economic distress and encouraging private sector job creation.

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