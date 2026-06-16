Senators Collins, King Announce More Than $16 Million for Economic Development Projects Across Maine
Press release
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that 19 Maine organizations will receive a total of $16,201,188 to support important development projects. The funding comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission’s (NBRC) Fiscal Year 2026 Catalyst, Timber for Transit, and Forest Economy programs.
“The NBRC has been an important partner in helping Maine’s rural communities make investments in projects that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life,” said Senators Collins and King. “This funding will support critical infrastructure upgrades, workforce development, housing, childcare, transportation access, and forest economy projects across our state. These investments will help communities address local needs, create jobs, and expand economic opportunity for Mainers.”
Specifically, the funding from the Catalyst Program is allocated as follows:
Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry - $1,000,000
Town of Livermore Falls - $1,000,000
Tree Street Youth - $1,000,000
Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountains - $1,000,000
Brooksville Town House - $902,938
Ashland Water & Sewer District - $680,000
City of Calais - $590,580
Old Town Water District - $520,000
IBEW Augusta Electrical JATC - $497,560
Central Maine Growth Council - $485,000
Spruce Mountain Educational Fund - $368,000
Northern Maine Development Commission, Inc. - $360,210
Town of Albion - $100,000
Matinicus Isle Plantation - $70,400
City of Augusta - $80,000
Town of Vinalhaven - $46,500
The funding from the Timber for Transit Program is allocated as follows:
City of Rockland - $4,000,000
Main Street Skowhegan - $2,500,000
The funding from the Forest Economy Program is allocated as follows:
Southern Aroostook Development Corporation - $1,000,000
A detailed description of each project can be read here.
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The NBRC was established by Congress in 2008, with Senator Collins’ and King’s support, to fund a broad range of development projects in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York aimed at alleviating economic distress and encouraging private sector job creation.