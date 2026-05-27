WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced today that the USS Lassen (DDG-82) will visit Eastport as part of the city’s America 250 Fourth of July celebration. The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the guided-missile destroyer, which has a crew of approximately 330 sailors.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Navy for honoring Eastport and the State of Maine with this port visit during the city’s Fourth of July celebration,” said Senators Collins and King. “The arrival of the USS Lassen will give Mainers a special opportunity to meet and celebrate 250 years of American independence with the sailors valiantly serving our country. It’s an honor to welcome these servicemembers to our state as we mark Independence Day, and we thank the Navy for making this visit possible.”

The Eastport Fourth of July parade and festival is the largest in the state and draws thousands of people every year.

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