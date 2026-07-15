WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King today requested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) collaborate with Maine state and local law enforcement as authorities investigate yesterday’s fatal shooting in Biddeford involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel. In a letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, the Senators emphasized that coordination among law enforcement agencies is essential to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation.

“We write to request that the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), cooperate with state and local law enforcement in the investigation of yesterday’s fatal shooting in Biddeford, Maine, involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel,” the Senators wrote.

“We understand that the FBI has opened an investigation into the shooting and is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General as it investigates what happened. We appreciate these steps. The facts surrounding the shooting remain a matter of significant local and national concern, and it is important that these investigations provide clear answers as to what transpired yesterday,” they continued. “Federal law enforcement agencies must fully cooperate with state and local law enforcement throughout the investigations to give the public confidence that the inquiries have been conducted in a thorough, fair, and impartial manner.”

Click here to read the complete text of their letter.

Earlier today, the Maine Delegation also sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Inspector General calling for a full, transparent investigation into the shooting to help ensure public trust in the investigative process.

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