WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, led the reintroduction of the bipartisan, bicameral Strengthening Collective Resources for Encouraging Education Needed (SCREEN) for Type 1 Diabetes Act to improve early detection and screening for Type 1 diabetes. A companion bill was introduced in the House by Representatives Kim Schrier (D-WA-08) and John Joyce (R-PA-13).

“Early detection of Type 1 diabetes can prevent life-threatening conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis and potentially allow for the use of therapeutics to delay the clinical onset of the condition, helping to improve patients’ quality of life and reduce their reliance on insulin,” said Senator Collins. “By encouraging early detection and screenings, this bipartisan bill would empower both health care providers and the public with the knowledge to identify and manage T1D effectively.”

“Because the majority of Type 1 diabetics have no family history, many Americans don’t know they have Type 1 until they need emergency care. That creates serious health risks for children and families that could be prevented by earlier detection and treatment,” said Senator Shaheen. “By raising awareness about the signs and symptoms at a young age, we can better detect, diagnose and treat this life-threatening disease. I’m proud to introduce this commonsense bill to double down on our efforts to ensure patients like my granddaughter can live healthy, happy lives.”

Type 1 diabetes can occur in all ages but is the most common type of diabetes in children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The rate of new cases of Type 1 diabetes in children younger than 20 years has steadily increased in the United States. Between 2002 and 2018, rates of Type 1 diabetes increased by approximately 2 percent per year among youths. More than 80 percent of Type 1 diabetes diagnoses occur in people with no family history of the disease, making awareness of the signs and symptoms especially important.

Specifically, the SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act would:

Conduct a public awareness campaign to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of Type 1 diabetes, as well as the importance of early detection and screening; Require the CDC to consult with the National Academy of Medicine, health care provider associations, community health worker associations, nonprofits, state, local and tribal health departments, schools and universities to solicit advice on evidence-based information to use in the campaign; and Direct the CDC to award grants to one or more nonprofit entities with histories of carrying out similar public awareness campaigns.

The SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act is endorsed by Breakthrough T1D and the American Diabetes Association.

“Breakthrough T1D applauds Senators Shaheen and Collins and Representatives Schrier and Joyce for introducing the SCREEN for Type 1 Act, a bipartisan bill to promote awareness and early detection for type 1 diabetes (T1D),” said Lynn Starr, Chief Global Advocacy Officer of Breakthrough T1D. “Too many people first learn of a T1D diagnosis in the emergency room during a medical crisis. Screening and early detection can change that by reducing the risk of life-threatening complications, giving individuals and families valuable time to prepare, and connecting them to clinical trials and therapies that may delay disease onset. As we continue advancing toward prevention and cures, we must ensure that families across the country can easily access screening and have the tools and information needed to respond.”

“The American Diabetes Association (ADA) applauds Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Susan Collins, as well as Congresswoman Kim Schrier and Congressman John Joyce for reintroducing the SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act. Type 1 diabetes affects nearly two million Americans. Lack of awareness and early detection often leads to life threatening complications before diagnosis. This bill would improve public awareness, screening, and could help early detection of type 1 diabetes. Early detection of type 1 diabetes autoantibodies may result in individuals accessing therapies to delay onset of the disease. The ADA is committed to our mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes and we urge all members of Congress to support this legislation,” said Lisa Murdock, Chief Advocacy Officer of the American Diabetes Association.

Click here for the complete text of the bill.

As co-chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Senators Collins and Shaheen have led efforts in the Senate to advance priorities that will lower the costs of insulin, invest in treatment and detection and prioritize diabetes research. They recently led the introduction of the bipartisan INSULIN Act to cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 and create a pilot program for uninsured patients. The bipartisan proposal enjoys wide and growing support in Congress, with nine Senators from each party now backing the bill.

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