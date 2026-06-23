Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is conducting a short survey to better understand anglers use of live fish as bait and other fishing products while recreational fishing in inland waters of Maine. Specifically, we are interested in learning more about:

The species of fish you prefer to target

The use of live fish as bait

The use of soft plastic baits/lures

The use of fish attractants and scents

How often anglers harvest their own bait for personal recreational use

Your feedback will help inform future fisheries management discussions, outreach efforts, and educational materials. Whether you frequently use bait or never do, your input is valuable.

The survey should only take a few minutes to complete. Thank you for taking the time to participate and for supporting Maine’s fisheries resources!

Complete the Survey

More information