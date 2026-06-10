his annual sale is a wonderful way for people to support the gardens while bringing home plants that add beauty to their own backyards. (Rhiannon Johnston/Friends of Acadia)

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Friends of Acadia invites plant lovers, gardeners, and anyone looking to add more native plants, perennials, vegetables, or annuals to their garden to shop the annual Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor.

Continuing a decades-long tradition, the plant sale helps support the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park. The gardens display more than 400 native plants across 13 habitats representative of those found throughout the park, making them a unique educational resource for visitors, students, and plant enthusiasts.

“The Wild Gardens of Acadia, which celebrates 65 years this year, is a beloved place to learn about the plants and habitats that make Acadia so special,” said Stephanie Clement, vice president of conservation at Friends of Acadia. “This annual sale is a wonderful way for people to support the gardens while bringing home plants that add beauty to their own backyards.”

Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.

The Wild Gardens of Acadia are open daily from dawn to dusk and are located at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park.

For more information about the Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale, visit friendsofacadia.org/plant-sale.

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