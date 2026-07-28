SOMESVILLE, Maine — The Somesville Library Association will hold its annual Books and Blueberries Sale on Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library lawn at 1116 Main Street in Somesville.

The library’s largest fundraiser of the year will feature thousands of used books for sale, covering a wide range of subjects. Volunteers will offer fresh wild Maine blueberries, blueberry baked goods, barbecued foods, local crafts, live music; and an online and in-person auction. Auction items were generously donated by local businesses, artists, and community partners.

Island Readers & Writers will join the festivities for a blueberry-themed

read-aloud for children beginning at 10am beside the Mill Pond. Families are invited to bring a blanket, settle in by the water, and enjoy the stories.

Books and Blueberries proceeds go toward the purchase of new books, public programming, maintaining the historic building, and the continued operation of this beloved community library.

Since its founding in 1895, the Somesville Library has provided free access to current fiction and nonfiction, classics, children’s books, biographies, and various works by Maine authors and about Maine. Prominently situated between Somes Cove and the Mill Pond, the library serves residents and visitors throughout the year with books, programs, a gathering space, and personal assistance.

Those unable to attend may support the event or participate in the auction at https://givebutter.com/c/books-and-blueberries-2026-auction-2hgov4/auction.

For more information, visit www.somesvillelibrary.org, email info@somesvillelibrary.org, or call the librarian, Rogier van Bakel, at 207-244-7404.

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