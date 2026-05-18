SOMESVILLE—The Somesville Museums & Gardens will reopen for the season on Wednesdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, starting June 3rd with our permanent exhibits, Know Before You Go: Essential History For Your Island Adventure. On June 23 the Museum will start its regular summer schedule, open Tuesday through Saturday 10am-4pm.

Know Before You Go explores the stories of MDI’s past—stories of resilience, labor, and life beyond the familiar lens of tourism. Learn about the lived experiences of the Wabanaki people, early settlers, immigrants in the granite and construction industries, domestic workers, seasonal laborers, and year-round residents who worked in fisheries, boat building, and more. These narratives connect the island’s towns and villages, showing how Mount Desert Island is both unique and part of a shared coastal Maine legacy. Admission by donation.

For more information, contact the MDI Historical Society at (207) 276-9323, or email at info@mdihistory.org.

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