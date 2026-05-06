Lisy and Hess.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Southwest Harbor voters sent two new residents to its Select Board, May 5.

Kalie Hess and Melanie Lisy will serve three-year terms on the town’s governing body. They defeated Vice Chair Chapin McFarland, who was running for reelection and Tom Benson, who had previously served.

Lisy received 269 votes; Hess received 259; Benson received 178; and McFarland received 152.

Lisy is a hairstylist and the salon owner at Studio 296.

“I have good people skills due to my profession as well as good listening skills. I’m able to problem solve efficiently and effectively and I think these traits will translate well to service on the select board,” she’s previously told the Bar Harbor Story.

Hess is the associate director of the Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine.

She’s previously said, “I’m running because I care deeply about this community and want to be part of the work of helping it thrive. Living here and raising my kids here has made me feel really invested in Southwest Harbor, and I want to contribute in a meaningful way. I also believe local government works best when people are willing to step up, listen, and work together to solve problems.”

Voters could cast up to two votes for the two open seats. There were 457 votes cast, Town Clerk Jennifer LaHaye said.

Clifford Noyes and Maria Spallino returned to their school board seats. In an uncontested race, Noyes gathered 328 votes. Spallino brought in 306.

No Southwest Harbor resident ran for a spot on the MDI High School Board of Trustees. There were 26 write-in votes.

Approximately 130 Southwest Harbor voters passed the town’s budget and other warrant articles the night before.

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