Uniform of George Abbott, Army Medic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The Southwest Harbor Historical Society hosts Barbara Newman MacPike, a retired US Air Force Captain at the Manset Meeting House, July 25 at 4 p.m.

Come hear and see the stories of town veterans and see their uniforms as well as learn about the naming of the island’s three American Legion Posts of the island. Ms. MacPike will present information on how and why the local posts honored they comrades.

Manset Meetinghouse, home of the Southwest Harbor Historical Society, is located at 192 Seawall Road Southwest Harbor.

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