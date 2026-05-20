Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Louise C Riemer's avatar
Louise C Riemer
May 20

Carrie, was there any mention of any action taken if people try to park along Shore Rd or Seawall Rd to avoid paying for parking? Will there be any no parking signs placed on these busy roads? thanks very much

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