The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Paradis Ace Hardware.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On July 7, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Police Department received a 911 call from a distraught dog owner who stated that one of her dogs was in the ocean.

According to Officer Kristen Roulet, the Norwood Road residents had left their two elderly dogs in the fenced-in backyard while doing other things and when they checked on the dogs, they could only see one dog. They could, however, hear the other one barking.

According to Roulet, the backyard, on the outside of the fence, drops off approximately 15 feet into the ocean.

When Officer Roulet arrived, she could hear the dog barking but had to walk down the property in order to be able to see where the dog was because of the steepness of the incline. Once she knew the dog’s location, Officer Roulet began to make her way down the cliffside.

Fire department personnel arrived shortly after and headed down a different pathway and when the rescuers made it down to shore level, the dog was on the rocks standing in shallow water.

The dog had been in deeper water when the owners first located it, treading water, and they didn’t know how long it had been in the water. The dog is also deaf, so it could not be called back by voice.

The caller’s husband had gotten into his skiff and was trying to rescue the dog from the water but could not get close enough because of the rocks. He sustained a minor leg injury due to his efforts.

However, Officer Roulet and the firefighters were able to reach the dog. The firefighters arrived a little closer to the dog’s location and got to it first.

After the “medium size” dog was carried back up to the owner’s property, it was assessed and determined to be in fine shape other than possibly having swallowed a little water, which came back up along with some food.

Officer Roulet said that the homeowner, who was understandably very distraught when she arrived at the residence, was extremely elated by the efforts of the rescuers and the results of their efforts. It was a very feel good moment according to Officer Roulet, who has announced her resignation from the department. Her last shift will be in the beginning of August and she’ll next be working for the Brunswick, Maine police.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 6, 2026

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle that was heading off Mount Desert Island so the complaint was passed on to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett performed a taxi inspection in Bar Harbor.

Officer Amie Torrey checked on an elderly woman in Bar Harbor and assisted her with a tire issue that she was having.

After receiving a request from the North Carolina Child Protective Services to check on the well-being of a child in Bar Harbor, Officer Torrey is investigating.

Officer Torrey is investigating a reported theft from a Bar Harbor business.

Officer Justin Burnett performed a vehicle identification number verification in Bar Harbor.

A lost dog was reported near the Knox Road in Bar Harbor. The dog was retrieved by Officer Burnett and returned to its owner.

Officer Caleb Mora created a police report in Mount Desert for a bank that was requesting it regarding a report of fraud that occurred in another jurisdiction.

Chapin McFarland, 30, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a 2025 Ferrara Inferno fire truck out of the fire department bay at 21 Sea Street in Mount Desert when the truck struck a garage door that was not fully open. The only damage was to the garage door.

A parking issue was reported near the Ells Pier boat launch in Bar Harbor and was taken care of by the parking enforcement officer.

Officer Burnett responded to a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor and warned the suspect operator for their operation.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Someone on Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor made a complaint about people standing outside on the street and talking loudly. Officer Troy Stanwood responded but could not locate anyone.

Officer Kaleb Payson assisted another agency with a crash reconstruction.

Officer Burnett assisted the hospital in Bar Harbor with getting paperwork signed for a patient.

Officer Payson looked for a reported suspicious vehicle in Bar Harbor but the vehicle had left the area prior to his arrival.

Officer Burnett is investigating a reported assault in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey could not locate the vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert.

Officer Payson documented a report of fraud in Bar Harbor where the victim did not lose any money but wanted the incident documented.

Someone reported a theft in Bar Harbor to Officer Payson.

Following a report of vehicle theft in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett responded but could not locate the complainant or anything suspicious.

Officer Burnett responded to a medical call in Bar Harbor to assist until the fire department could arrive.

Officer Liam Harrington took a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert. All officers were involved in another call and the vehicle was not located.

Someone made a report of fireworks being shot off in the area of the Huntington Road in Mount Desert.

Following the report of a loud basketball game at the public court in Bar Harbor at 11:30 p.m., Officer Harrington contacted the players and made them aware of the complaint.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Officer Stanwood provided a ride to someone from Bar Harbor to the Southwest Harbor town line where a Southwest Harbor officer took over to complete the transport.

Sgt. Chris Dickens gave two people a ride from the hospital in Bar Harbor to their lodging accommodations.

Following a report of a suspicious situation in Bar Harbor, Officer Nathan Formby investigated and determined that it was not suspicious.

Officer Harrington responded to a Bar Harbor business after it had closed for the night for a noise complaint. The business turned off its outside speakers after being made aware of the complaint.

Officer Harrington assisted someone who was impaired in reaching their residence in Bar Harbor safely.

Officer Virginia Helton took a motor vehicle complaint in downtown Bar Harbor but could not locate the vehicle.

Following a report of a truck that was driving north on Route 102 in Bar Harbor with something hanging out into the breakdown lane, Officer Ted Cake responded but could not locate the truck.

Officer Payson documented some information in Mount Desert.

Officer Helton responded to a verbal dispute on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor but everyone involved had left the area prior to her arrival.

Roland Sosa, 64, of Bar Harbor, was summoned by Officer T. Cake, for the civil charge of animal trespass and the civil charge of dog at large as the result of a complaint in Bar Harbor.

Officer Zack Kline took a report of a dog at large in Bar Harbor. As this is an ongoing issue, the caller just wanted the report documented.

After finding someone sleeping in their car in the parking lot of a Bar Harbor hotel, Officer Lukas Keene issued the person a no trespass warning for the hotel property.

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Someone reported to Officer Keene that some of their property had been stolen in Bar Harbor. The property was later found on the side of the road because the complainant had placed it on top of their vehicle and forgotten.

Nancy Elliott, 64, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested for operating under the influence by Officer Formby following a traffic stop in Mount Desert. Elliott was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Someone reported a group of teenagers drinking at Lakewood, which is part of Acadia National Park, in Bar Harbor. Officer Keene assisted park rangers with locating the scene of the violation and picking up the trash left behind by the group. The park service is handling the actual investigation.

Officer Payson warned someone for a municipal ordinance violation in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a broken-down vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer Helton determined that it was on private property.

Officer Payson responded to the report of a vehicle stuck on the sand bar to Bar Island in Bar Harbor, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.

While Officer Payson was in the process of checking on a dog that had been left in a vehicle in Bar Harbor, the owner came back to retrieve the dog from the vehicle.

Officer Payson documented some information for someone in Bar Harbor.

Following a complaint regarding a couple of motorcycles tailgating the complainant in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson could not locate the motorcycles.

The Bangor Police Department asked for assistance with locating someone in Bar Harbor, but Officer Payson was unable to locate the person.

Officer T. Cake took a delayed noise complaint in Mount Desert and advised the complainant to make a report when the noise is actually happening.

Someone reported the theft of a vehicle in Mount Desert to Officer T. Cake. The vehicle was later located and determined to have been transported by a company in error. The owner of the vehicle made arrangements to get the vehicle back.

Officer Mora worked a private traffic control detail in Mount Desert.

Officer Formby investigated an animal issue in Bar Harbor and determined that the dog was okay.

Friday, July 10, 2026

Officer Formby warned someone for sleeping in public in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg responded to the report of a deceased deer on Route 3 in Bar Harbor and moved the deer out of the view of the roadway until Maine DOT could pick it up.

Officer Payson documented the report of possible harassment in Mount Desert as no crime had occurred.

Someone made a report of ongoing speeding issues on Beech Hill Road in Mount Desert.

Following the report of a parking issue in Mount Desert, Officer Payson checked the area and found that there was no issue.

Someone reported a theft in Mount Desert to Officer Payson but only wanted the information documented.

Officer Elias Burne is investigating a reported theft in Bar Harbor.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a Northeast Harbor residence. Following an investigation, all of the involved people were separated and no charges were filed.

Officer Burne assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department at a medical call in downtown Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy assisted a Bar Harbor resident who reported that a vehicle was blocking their driveway on Main Street.

Officer Harrington warned a Bar Harbor business for an administrative liquor law violation for allowing patrons to consume alcohol outside of the licensed premises.

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Officer Stanwood received a motor vehicle complaint in Somesville, but all officers were out of position and the vehicle was not located.

Officer Tim Frost returned a missing dog to its owner in Bar Harbor.

A domestic dispute was reported in Mount Desert and Officer Mora investigated and determined that there was no probable cause for an arrest.

Officer Frost is investigating a theft from a Bar Harbor business.

Sgt. Sundberg responded to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Main Street in Bar Harbor but found the vehicle had left prior to his arrival.

Officer Torrey assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department with a domestic dispute call in Southwest Harbor.

Officers from the Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department and fire department personnel from the Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor fire departments all responded to assist Acadia National Park with a medical emergency at Ikes Point in Mount Desert.

Officer Torrey assisted Acadia National Park with attempting to locate a vehicle but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Mora worked a private traffic control detail in Bar Harbor.

Officer Harrington responded to a public beach in Bar Harbor for the report of fireworks being shot off. When he arrived, the suspects had left the area.

Following a loud music complaint at a downtown Bar Harbor residence, Officer Stanwood responded and told the occupants to turn the music down.

After someone reported speeding vehicles on the Jordan Pond Road in Mount Desert, Officer Kline immediately patrolled the area and observed no violations.

Officer Harrington responded to the report of a potentially injured owl in Bar Harbor, but the owl was gone when he arrived.

Someone reported two dogs at large in Bar Harbor and asked for the complaint to be documented.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Stanwood arrested Silas Van Dine, 28, of Mount Desert for operating under the influence. Van Dine was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington arrested Miguel E. Garcia, 35, of Fitchburg, MA, for operating under the influence. Garcia was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Kline assisted someone on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported an RV parked in a cemetery in Bar Harbor. Sgt. Sundberg checked the area and could not locate any RVs or other vehicles.

Officer Mora checked on some dogs in a vehicle in Bar Harbor and found them to be okay.

Some vehicles were reported parked in the public way in Bar Harbor but were gone when Officer Mora arrived.

Following a motor vehicle compliant in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett located the vehicle and issued the driver citations for improper passing and operating vehicle left of double yellow center line.

After responding to a verbal altercation at a Bar Harbor business, Officer Burnett issued no trespass warnings to those involved.

A vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint that was passed on to the Mount Desert Police Department by the Southwest Harbor Police Department, could not be located by Officer Harrington due to being out of position.

After investigating a domestic disturbance call in Bar Harbor, Officer Kline arrested Lazar Opalic, 25, of Bar Harbor, for domestic violence assault and criminal restraint. Opalic was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, July 6, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program and found them to be in need of help and called for an ambulance.

Sgt. Graham responded to a medical call in Southwest Harbor with the ambulance service.

Sgt. Graham stood by at a Southwest Harbor Harbor Committee meeting but there were no issues.

A Southwest Harbor business requested a well-being check on an elderly man who had been loitering around the store but he could not be located by Sgt. Graham when he arrived.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported disturbing text messages left on her phone and Sgt. Graham was able to determine that the complainant had recently gotten a new phone number and the messages were meant for the previous phone number holder.

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

A Southwest Harbor resident requested that Sgt. Graham document that they had heard a car door shut near their residence.

Officer Kristen Roulet performed a well-being check on two different members of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found both women to be all set.

Officer Roulet performed a vehicle identification number verification in Southwest Harbor.

Following several 911 calls from a Tremont resident reporting that two juveniles were trespassing and vandalizing her property, Officer Roulet responded and determined that nothing had been vandalized. The juveniles left without incident.

After receiving a 911 call regarding an abandoned bicycle, Officer Roulet responded and determined that the bicycle belonged to the neighbors.

Officer Roulet gave a patient at MDI Hospital a ride back to their residence in Southwest Harbor after they were discharged.

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Officer Eli Brown looked for a vehicle that was the subject of a motor vehicle complaint heading into Southwest Harbor but could not locate it because it turned off prior to getting to town.

Someone reported a vehicle parked by the Harbor House in Southwest Harbor for an extended amount of time and when Officer Brown checked on it, he found two people sleeping in the vehicle.

Officer Brown served a trespass notice to someone who was recently terminated from a Southwest Harbor business at the request of the business after the former employee made threats and demands.

A Southwest Harbor business reported that a kid’s bicycle had been left in their parking lot and they were wondering why it was there. Officer Brown informed the business that it is very common for kids to leave their bikes all over town.

Someone reported people swimming in Echo Lake in Southwest Harbor and said they were not sure if swimming was allowed in that area. Officer Brown checked on the swimmers who appeared to be fine and were far away from the “no swimming” signs.

Someone reported that someone else was firing shots in the direction of people while shooting at wildlife in Tremont. Officer Brown responded and identified a suspect before passing the case on to the Maine Warden Service.

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Officer Brown was enroute to a residential alarm in Tremont but the alarm was cancelled prior to his arrival.

Following a report of someone feeding deer on Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham located the offender and issued them a warning for feeding deer.

Sgt. Graham looked for a reported loose dog in Southwest Harbor but could not find it.

Someone reported a vehicle that was parked partially in a travel lane in Southwest Harbor and Sgt. Graham located and ticketed the vehicle.

Sgt. Graham responded to a medical call in Southwest Harbor with the ambulance service.

Someone went to the Southwest Harbor Police Department inquiring about construction noise. Sgt. Graham spoke with them and also encouraged them to call when the noise was happening.

Following the report of a parking issue in a Southwest Harbor parking lot, Sgt. Graham responded but the vehicle had already left.

Friday, July 10, 2026

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Roulet performed a requested well-being check on an elderly Southwest Harbor resident and found them to be all set.

Following the report of a possible road rage incident in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet was unable to locate the offending vehicle.

Someone reported that a skateboarder was impeding traffic in Southwest Harbor and Officer Roulet responded, determining that the skateboarder was not breaking any laws.

Officer Roulet assisted someone with getting back into their apartment in Southwest Harbor after they had locked themselves out.

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Officer Roulet received a call about a possible drunk driver but by the time the caller called, they had gotten into Mount Desert so the call was transferred to the Mount Desert Police Department.

Following the report of a parking issue on Main Street in Southwest Harbor, Officer Brown located the vehicle’s owner and had them move the vehicle.

Officer Brown responded to a domestic violence incident in Tremont and arrested Mariah McKenney, 30, of New Hampshire, for domestic violence assault. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine Marine Patrol assisted Officer Brown.

A second domestic violence incident was reported in Southwest Harbor. The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to handle this second call due to Officer Brown being tied up on the first call.

Someone reported hearing an alarm sounding at a residence on the Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor. Officer brown responded and found multiple fire alarms sounding but found no smoke or fire upon checking the house.

Sunday, July 12, 2026

A Tremont resident reported that his dog had gotten loose but thought that it would return on its own.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported a boat tying off to their dock without the owner’s permission. Officer Bradley Russell responded and warned the boater for trespassing.

Officer Russell performed a requested well-being check on an elderly Southwest Harbor resident and found them to be all set.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported that the key fob for their vehicle had stopped functioning. Officer Russell responded and assisted the vehicle owner with getting help from a tow truck.

A juvenile in Southwest Harbor was reported to have gone swimming and not been seen for over 30 minutes. Officer Russell responded and the juvenile was located shortly thereafter and determined to be safe.

Officer Russell assisted another agency by doing a death notification in Tremont.

Someone reported loud music in Tremont that had been playing all day. Officer Russell responded and spoke with the complainant but could not locate any noise. Officer Russell also spoke with several neighbors who said that they had not noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Southwest Harbor, it was determined that the offending vehicle was actually in another jurisdiction and the complaint was passed on to the appropriate agency.

Officer Russell responded to a fireworks complaint in Tremont and spoke with people involved.

After someone reported a vehicle off the road in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and after investigating the circumstances, arrested Charles Hare, 46, of Chesaning, MI, for operating under the influence. Hare was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Monday, July 13, 2026

Following the report of a loose dog in Tremont, Officer Roulet was able to locate the dog and return it to its owner.

Officer Roulet performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside program in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Roulet assisted the Bar Harbor Police Department with serving a no trespass notice to someone in Southwest Harbor.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Indian Point Road

MOUNT DESERT — (1) Indian Point Road

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — (1) Seawall Road

TREMONT — None reported.

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STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Arson Fire in Penobscot County

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

INDIAN ISLAND—The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating a fire that was reported shortly after 2:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. The fire occurred at a building located at 4 Wabanaki Way on Indian Island, just outside of Old Town. The building is owned by the Penobscot Nation. Fire Investigators are working with the Penobscot Nation Police Department, Old Town Police Department, and Old Town Fire Department.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. No one was hurt. The fire has been ruled arson. If you have any information pertaining to this fire, please contact the Penobscot Nation Police Department or the State Fire Marshals Office at 207-973-3700.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Kingfield

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

KINGFIELD—On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified of a fire with reported explosions at the Carrabassett Valley Veterinary Clinic in Kingfield. Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the scene while fire suppression operations were still in progress. The building, a large two-story structure with a metal roof and metal siding, sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

At the time of the fire, the building was occupied. All employees and animals inside the veterinary clinic were safely evacuated. A resident in an upstairs apartment was also able to get out safely however two cats in the apartment perished as a result of the fire.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was first discovered on the exterior rear of the building in the area of the facility’s trash storage. A bystander attempted to extinguish the fire using a portable fire extinguisher and sustained minor burns during the effort. The individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

MDEA Arrests Massachusetts Man for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

BELFAST—For the past several months, The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Coast District Task Force and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office have been receiving information that a male from Massachusetts was traveling to the Belfast area and selling a substantial amount of illegal narcotics. Agents had only been given an alias the individual was using and had not positively identified him at that time.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, agents received credible information that the male was on his way to Belfast with a significant amount of cocaine for resale. Agents conducted surveillance in Belfast. After receiving information that the male had arrived, and agents observed him in a parking lot in Belfast. Agents approached the male, later identified as Juan Antonio Arias Almonte, 31, of Dorchester, Massachusetts. After confirming he was the individual suspected of bringing the drugs to Belfast, agents conducted a search of his vehicle.

As a result of the search, Agents located 170 grams of cocaine concealed in the vehicle’s headliner.

The estimated street value of the Drugs is approximately $17,000.

Almonte was arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule “W” drugs, and transported to the Waldo County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

More arrests are anticipated in this case.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the State of Maine.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance, use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Maine State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Washington County

TRESCOTT TOWNSHIP—On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at approximately 4:10 p.m., troopers responded to a serious injury crash on Dixie Road in Trescott Township. Preliminary investigation indicates that 24-year-old Christopher Davenport, of Northfield, was traveling southbound on Dixie Road when his vehicle left the roadway. Davenport, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Davenport was transported to Down East Community Hospital. He was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Maine State Police Investigates Two Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-295 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH—On Thursday, July 9, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to two separate multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 295 northbound in Falmouth during the evening commute. The first crash, involving four vehicles near Exit 10, resulted in no injuries. As traffic slowed in the area, a second four-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The left lane was closed for approximately 45 minutes while disabled vehicles were removed.

Falmouth Police and Fire, Maine DOT, Stewart’s Towing, and Coastal Towing assisted at the scene. Traffic in the area was heavy and, at times, stop-and-go prior to both crashes. The Maine State Police remind motorists to maintain a safe following distance, especially during periods of heavy traffic.

Limerick Man Arrested Following Pursuit into New Hampshire

WAKEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE—Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 12, 2026, a Maine State Police Trooper stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Alpha Sports Center in Limerick. The business was closed, and the driver was observed slumped over the wheel. When the trooper knocked on the window, the driver woke up and sped out of the parking lot onto Route 5.

The trooper initiated a pursuit, during which the vehicle rammed a Maine State Police cruiser. The pursuit continued from Limerick through Newfield and into Wakefield, New Hampshire. Shortly after crossing into Wakefield, the vehicle went off the road and crashed into the woods. The driver fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old James King, of Limerick. King was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer, and passing a roadblock. Additional charges are expected.

King suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Carroll County Jail in New Hampshire. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. No troopers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Structure Fire in Harpswell

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

HARPSWELL—On Sunday, July 12, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Harpswell Neck Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 11 Eider Road in Harpswell. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames visible beneath a home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage to the residence.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire. The fire has been determined to be accidental and was most likely caused by the failure of heat tape wrapped around the home’s water line. Two adults, two children, and two dogs were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators Determine Cause of Lewiston Apartment Fire

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

LEWISTON—On Sunday, July 12, 2026, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the Lewiston Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at 425 Main Street in Lewiston. Upon arrival, firefighters found an exterior fire extending up the outside decks attached to a fully occupied, 20-unit apartment building. Firefighters quickly initiated suppression operations to contain the fire and prevent further extension throughout the structure. The Lewiston Fire Department was assisted by more than ten surrounding fire departments during suppression efforts. No occupants were injured as a result of the fire. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during fire suppression operations and was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

The Lewiston Fire Department requested assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the origin and cause of the fire. A team of Fire Marshal Investigators responded Sunday evening and worked alongside Lewiston Fire Inspectors to conduct dozens of witness interviews and process the fire scene. Investigators determined the fire originated on a first-floor exterior deck. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire has been classified as accidental.

The building is a total loss. All the tenants have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds the public to properly extinguish and dispose of all smoking materials in appropriate, non-combustible containers. Carelessly discarded smoking materials continue to be a preventable cause of residential fires.

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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