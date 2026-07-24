BAR HARBOR — Spirits, seances, suffragettes! The reform movements of the 19th century made strange bedfellows as many different voices struggled to speak and be heard.

On August 4 at 4:30 p.m., join author Jane Goodrich for a free book talk at La Rochelle and an evening of historical photographs and readings from her new novel The Seraph. You will learn about the once-famous Cora Hatch, a psychic medium and social reformer, and discover how her conversations with the dead helped shape the nation.

Jane Goodrich is a historian, storyteller and the author of the acclaimed The House at Lobster Cove. Known for her lyrically written yet deeply researched historical fiction, Jane writes from her Maine island home. The Seraph is her second novel.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is a community and institutional leader that welcomes residents and visitors alike to discover the past in order to understand the present, and to take pride in community connections. It is a dynamic, bustling regional center for research, dialogue, and learning where stories are told through multiple media daily. Its mission is to effectively display, preserve, and interpret Bar Harbor’s rich past through its unique collections, ensuring access, enjoyment, and educational opportunities for all.

For more information, please visit https://barharborhistorical.org/ or follow the Bar Harbor Historical Society on Facebook or Instagram. The Historical Society is located at La Rochelle at 127 West Street, Bar Harbor, Maine.

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