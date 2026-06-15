BAR HARBOR—Beginning June 15, the Town will be paving Hadley Point Road from Bayview Drive to the beach parking lot; Ledgewood Road, from Rt3 to Rt3; and Degregoire Park Road from Sand Point Road to Sand Pont Road. The paving work is expected to be completed by June 19; however, this work is weather dependent.

For Hadley Point Road and Ledgewood Road, alternating one-way traffic will be used to divert vehicles around active paving operations.

For Degreoire Park Road, a partial road closure is required. While alternating one-way traffic will be used to divert vehicles around active paving operations, the section of road along the ocean is not wide enough to allow traffic to pass by during paving operations and a temporary road closure will occur.

Additionally, during this week, a small section of upper Rodick Street damaged by a winter water main break will be prepped on June 15th for pavement and paved in by the end of the week. In order to repair this section of upper Rodick Street, the road will be closed from Cottage Street to the Central parking lot.

Thank you for your patience as we make necessary repairs to our road infrastructure.

Please call 288-4681 if you have any questions.

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