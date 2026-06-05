BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series welcomes Stephen Vecciotti on Tuesday, June 16.

Vecchiotti is a founding member of the Americana trio ‘Square Roots’. As a solo artist Vecchiotti combines elements of American music styles, including country, folk, bluegrass, blues, and rock and roll. His distinctive vocals and guitar pickin’ moves beyond the pure forms of these genres as he infuses a bit of musical twang with storytelling and humor.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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