BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series welcomes singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian Kupiec on Tuesday, July 28. Well-known locally, Brian describes himself as a “certified juke-joint and honky-tonk” musician. He engages audiences with finger-style and flat-picked folk rock, ballads, and blues, playing a collection of his own material and classic tunes.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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