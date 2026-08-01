BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series welcomes Trisha Mason in concert on Tuesday, August 11, from 5 - 6 pm. Trisha remains one of the most highly regarded folk rock singers in America. Lucky for us, she lives on the coast of Maine and is making a special appearance at St. Saviour’s.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

Share

Leave a comment