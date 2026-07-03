BAR HARBOR — A heart-stopping singer-songwriter, Amy’s honest lyrics and mesmerizing voice carry audiences to their most nostalgic memories. Passionate about community organizing, she frequently teaches singing classes, songwriting workshops, and tours. Her latest album, “Coming Home” is available on most major streaming platforms.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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