BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer Music Series welcomes local singer and guitarist Ryan Miller on Tuesday, July 21, from 5 - 6 pm.

Best known as the front man for the hard rockin’ OPEN X , Ryan is making a rare appearance stripped down and unplugged for St. Saviour’s Summer Music Series. Ryan has always been interested in pop, blues, and rock. He’s especially influenced by the music of Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Matchbox Twenty and Chris Stapleton.

St. Saviour’s weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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