Larval galleries on an ash tree in Benedicta, Maine. Photo credit: J. Bither, Maine Forest Service

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Coastal Kayaking Tours and Acadia Bike.

BAR HARBOR—Just about a year ago, local arborist Jamie Lambert drove down the Indian Point Road and noticed the trees were blonding.

It’s the kind of sight that makes an arborist stop his vehicle, which is exactly what Lambert did.

Blonding is when the woodpeckers start to remove the outer bark of the tree to go after an insect’s larvae and pupae, so Lambert stopped to confirm what he thought might be happening under the surface of those ash trees: emerald ash borer infiltration. He checked the trees and told the state.

The state quickly went into action, he said.

And what the state found?

It was exactly what Lambert, the local manager and arborist representative at Bartlett Tree Experts in Mount Desert, feared.

The emerald ash borer was definitely in the Town Hill trees.

“They’re super invasive,” Lambert said at the time.

So invasive that just since the beginning of 2026, there’s been detections in 16 new Maine municipalities: Bangor, Benedicta Twp, Benton, Bowdoinham, Buckfield, Dixfield, Greenwood, Harpswell, Hartford, Palermo, Rumford, Stockholm, Sumner, Topsham, West Paris, and Wilton.

In late April, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry expanded the emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine in Maine.

Since that expansion the borer was found in Franklin County, in Wilton, and—for the first time—in Bangor. The city has a response plan to manage the impacts of emerald ash borer on the city’s trees.

An interactive map ( if you click here ) on towns with EAB and when it was first officially detected.

All of Mount Desert Island has been in an active quarantine zone after Lambert’s 2025 discovery.

There is now a quarantine of all ash tree material except for ash chips. The quarantined tree material cannot be transported off the island, but must stay on-site or at MDI-based disposal facilities. This is meant to slow the borers’ spread to other areas.

The ash borer was first found in Maine in 2018.

According to a research report from Bartlett trees, it was first found in Michigan in 2002. It is not native to the continent and arrived via “solid wood packing material from Asia,” the report says.

Emergence Magazine further explains, “In the early 1990s, a cargo ship arrived in the port of Detroit, carrying pallets made of unprocessed ash wood from East Asia, where cousins of North American ash trees live. Along for the ride were several emerald beetles, each only half an inch long.”

The borer has already infested millions of Maine ash trees. After that infestation, trees typically live only 2-3 years.

It’s an environmental and cultural worry.

According to the U.S. Forestry Service, “Deeply rooted in tribal culture, the brown ash tree is not only the principal building material for baskets produced by tribal artisans, it’s also referenced in the Wabanaki creation story. This association of brown ash both to basketry and the creation story of the people clearly shows that the species is a part of the cultural identity of all the Indigenous peoples of the region.”

TREATMENT

An emerald ash borer beetle. Credit: Kelsey Stoll / National Park Service

According to the Bartlett Tree Experts lab report directed by Dr. Kelby Fite, the best treatment when dealing with the borer is early application of insecticides.

“Once an ash shows greater than 40% crown decline, however, treatment efficacy is significantly impaired. Recovery, even after effective treatment, may not become apparent until the second year. Trees with greater than 50% dieback should be scheduled for removal as soon as practical to prevent hazardous conditions due to the brittle nature of dead ash wood,” the report states.

One of the problems is that it’s hard to find trees that have a low density of larva. It’s also not desirable to put insecticide in a location before the insect invades that area.

via Bartlett’s

According to the Bartlett report, “Treatments should ideally begin when EAB is found within 10-15 miles of an ash tree’s location. Research has shown that management techniques change as population levels build. Emerald ash borer population dynamics typically follow a pattern:

“Early Stage (Cusp of invasion) - Over three to four years, populations slowly build; losses from EAB are less than 8% of the total ash tree population. Annual preventive treatments with soil-applied imidacloprid will protect ashes during this stage.

“Peak Stage (Crest of tree mortality) - By year five of an infestation, EAB populations are very high. Most unprotected ash trees will be killed over the next four to five years. During this stage, root flare injection with emamectin benzoate every other year has been shown to be the most effective treatment to protect ash trees from the severe pressure presented by this pest.

“Late Stage (Core infestation) - By this stage, most unprotected ashes have been killed and beetle populations are declining. Annual preventative treatments with soil-applied imidacloprid will again protect ash trees at this stage.”

Containment via quarantine is a major strategy. That’s because if humans didn’t cut dead ash, didn’t chop it, carry it into other areas for campfires, then the borers would move just about a half a mile each year.

INFORMATION FROM THE MAINE FORESTRY SERVICE

Key guidance for landowners, municipalities, and the public includes:

“Ash tree material should remain on MDI. Logs, branches, or wood waste from removed trees should be disposed of on-site or at an island-based disposal facility.

“Ash chips are not regulated and may be legally transported off the island.

“High-value ash trees that are not heavily infested can be evaluated and may be preserved through systemic insecticide treatment by licensed pesticide applicators. These treatments require periodic reapplication.

“Infested ash trees will decline quickly and become structurally unstable. Property owners and managers are urged to evaluate ash trees near infrastructure for potential treatment or removal.

“The MFS and collaborators, including the Ash Protection Collaboration Across Wabanakik’s (APCAW), Sustaining Ash Partners Network (SAP-Ne), and USDA Animal and Plant Inspection Service, continue to support ongoing mitigation efforts, including:

“Release of biological control organisms from federal partners by MFS through community partnerships.

“Seed collection and protection for future restoration led by APCAW.

“Education and technical support by varied partners.

“Public tree management and replanting through state and federal funding opportunities.

“Please let the state know If you suspect you have found damage from EAB in Maine, refer to maine.gov/eab. This website features an interactive map with EAB detections, quarantine boundaries, and tools for identification and reporting.”

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

For more information and updated quarantine maps, visit maine.gov/eab and these resources:

For more information on the emerald ash borer, quarantine zones around the state and methods to protect your property, visit the state’s dashboard.

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