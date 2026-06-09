A delegation led by Pekka Pesonen, Permanent Secretary of Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal visits the State House and meets Governor Mills as part of an inbound mission to foster forest bioeconomy collaboration.

MAINE—The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF), the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), and the Maine International Trade Center (MITC) co-hosted a delegation of forestry industry and government stakeholders from Finland as part of the State of Maine’s ongoing collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding with Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on the forest bioeconomy. The event was generously sponsored by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA).

The delegation was comprised of representatives from the Finnish government, forestry sector companies, and research institutions interested in opportunities for knowledge exchange, market expansion, and business development.

Delegates, led by Pekka Pesonen, Permanent Secretary of Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal, visited the State House and enjoyed tours at the University of Maine, the Maine Port Authority and working waterfront, the Maine Forest Service’s Bolton Hill facility, managed forestland, and a variety of wood construction sites.

The delegation’s experience culminated with the Wood Build Maine conference, also co-hosted by DACF, DECD, MITC, and NASDA. The conference brought together approximately 100 stakeholders interested in expanding opportunities for diverse building design and architectural applications of wood-based materials, technology, and innovation.

DACF has led collaborative activities with Finland on behalf of the State of Maine since 2019 and anticipates additional opportunities for exchange and collaboration in support of Maine and Finland’s forest sectors in the coming years.

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