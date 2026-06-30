AUGUSTA—The State Workforce Development Board has posted the Maine Workforce Pell Determination Policy for public comment.

The Maine Workforce Pell Program Determination Policy establishes the state’s process to identify, review, and recommend short-term workforce training programs for state approval under the federal Workforce Pell Grant effective July 20, 2026. The policy balances three aims: (1) align programs with high-skill, high-wage, in-demand occupational needs; (2) ensure quality outcomes (completion, placement, and value-added earnings); and (3) provide a transparent, consistent process for institutions and learners.

The policy is authorized under Section 83002 of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act of 2025 (H.R. 1), which establishes the federal Workforce Pell Grant. It applies to Title IV-eligible, accredited postsecondary institutions operating in Maine or serving learners located in Maine.

The policy governs the state Workforce Pell program determination process, establishing criteria and procedures the state uses to review and determine whether a program is eligible for State Workforce Development Board approval prior to the Governor’s certification, subject to final approval by the U.S. Department of Education. It applies to credit and noncredit programs that meet federal Workforce Pell program requirements and seek state-level review.

The State Workforce Development Board is now seeking public comments on the Maine Workforce Pell Determination Policy. Anyone interested in reviewing and commenting on this policy can find it here - Maine Workforce Pell Determination Policy.

Public comments can be submitted from June 30, 2026, through July 14, 2026, in two ways:

by emailing SWB.DOL@maine.gov; or