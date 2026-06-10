BAR HARBOR—Join us at JAX’s annual Forum for Discovery on Thursday, July 16 for a firsthand look at research-driven solutions that will forever change our approach to the great human health challenges of our time.

You’ll learn more about pioneering new work and partnerships forged at JAX that will benefit those facing Parkinson’s disease and cancer, and that will create pathways for faster, safer drug development for patients in need. You’ll also see how this groundbreaking work has been strengthened by JAX’s union with The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSCF), carrying forward NYSCF’s 20-year commitment to accelerating cures for patients.

With the power of world-class scientific talent, resources and expertise convened at JAX, the future is here— and we can’t wait to share it with you. Register today to reserve your spot.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Jackson Laboratory | In-person and virtual

600 Main Street | Bar Harbor, ME

Program | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET

In-person Networking Reception | 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Visit our website to see the full program. Questions? Email us at advancementevents@jax.org.

Register here

Meet the speakers:

Thank you to our Discovery Driver Sponsor:

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