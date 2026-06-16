BAR HARBOR—Join us at JAX’s annual Forum for Discovery on Thursday, July 16 and experience how research-driven solutions are reshaping our approach to today’s most urgent human health challenges. At this year’s forum, you will hear about:

Efforts that will benefit those facing Parkinson’s Disease

The Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative — a community-based care model bringing world-class cancer care to patients wherever they live

New pathways enabling faster, safer drug development for patients in need

The impact of JAX’s union with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF)

Powered by world-class scientific talent, resources and expertise, JAX is helping define the future of human health — and we can’t wait to share it with you. Register today to reserve your spot.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Jackson Laboratory | In-person and virtual

600 Main Street | Bar Harbor, ME

Program | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. PT)

In-person Networking Reception | 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Register here

Visit our website to see the full program. Questions? Email us at advancementevents@jax.org.

Meet the speakers:

Thank you to our Discovery Driver Sponsor:

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