Photo by Braňo on Unsplash

BAR HARBOR— Join us on July 16 to learn more about pioneering new research and partnerships forged at JAX that will benefit those facing Parkinson’s diseaseand cancer, and that will create pathways for faster, safer drug developmentfor patients in need. You’ll also see how this groundbreaking work has been strengthened by JAX’s union with The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSCF), carrying forward NYSCF’s 20-year commitment to accelerating cures for patients.

With the power of world-class scientific talent, resources and expertise convened at JAX, the future is here— and we can’t wait to share it with you. Register today to reserve your spot.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Jackson Laboratory | In-person and virtual

600 Main Street | Bar Harbor, ME

Program | 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET

In-person Networking Reception | 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

Visit our website to see the full program. Questions? Email us at advancementevents@jax.org.

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