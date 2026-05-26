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BAR HARBOR—On May 24, at approximately 2:24 a.m., while on patrol, Officer Lukas Keene “noticed a Jeep with stolen traffic signs hanging out of the rear of the vehicle,” according to Sgt. Doug Brundrett.

Officer Keene stopped the Jeep at a hotel on Route 3 in Bar Harbor.

Following an investigation, Theo Cairns, 19, of Massachusetts, was arrested and summonsed for operating under the influence, operating without a license, and possession of alcohol by a minor and multiple people were summoned for alcohol offenses.

Wade Mitchell, 21, of Georgia, was summonsed for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Ellis Coco, 20, of Ohio, Maxwell Gurkovic, 19, of New Jersey, and George Giakouminakis, 20, of New Jersey, were all summonsed for possession of alcohol by a minor.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 18, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Nathan Formby arrested Justin Henderson, 24, of Emporia, Kansas, for operating under the influence. Henderson was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Chris Dickens is investigating a report of fraud that was made in Bar Harbor.

Officer Judson Cake assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop in Trenton for a vehicle involved in multiple burglaries.

Officer Virgina Helton gave a Bar Harbor resident a ride home.

Officer Kaleb Payson documented property damage that was reported in Mount Desert.

Officer Ted Cake directed traffic for a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Someone in Bar Harbor reported possible credit card fraud and Officer T. Cake investigated and determined that no crime had occurred.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason met with someone in Bar Harbor to discuss stressful circumstances the person was experiencing.

Officer T. Cake spoke with someone in Mount Desert about a civil issue.

MHL Gleason spoke with a family in Mount Desert regarding life stressors.

Officer T. Cake is investigating a report of a vehicle in Bar Harbor passing a school bus that had its red lights flashing.

Officer Liam Harrington performed a vehicle identification number verification for a towing company in Bar Harbor.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a vehicle complaint, but the vehicle was not located because all of the officers were busy with other calls.

Officer Payson received a vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but could not locate the vehicle.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Officer Payson placed a 72-hour notice on a reported abandoned vehicle in Bar Harbor. The owner later called and said that he would move the vehicle.

Sgt. Brundrett and Officer Payson assisted the Bar Harbor Highway Department with getting parked vehicles moved off a street in Bar Harbor so that the street could be paved.

MHL Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about a family matter.

Someone reported a car horn going off at a Bar Harbor business, but the horn stopped shortly after the complaint was made.

MHL Gleason provided a transient person in Bar Harbor with resources.

Sgt. Brundrett documented a report regarding ongoing traffic issues in Bar Harbor.

Officer Harrington responded with the Bar Harbor Fire Department to a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy took possession of a firearm in Bar Harbor, at the request of the owner, for safe keeping while the owner visited Canada.

Following a parking complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Zack Kline responded and found the vehicle to be legally parked.

Officer Kline checked on the well-being of someone in Bar Harbor and gave them a ride back to their hotel.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Following a parking complaint regarding a vehicle blocking a delivery zone in Bar Harbor, Officer Zack Kline responded and found the vehicle to be legally parked.

Officer Troy Stanwood took a report of a speeding vehicle in Mount Desert but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Officer Elias Burne and Officer Stanwood responded to a residence on Bloomfield Road in Bar Harbor and ended up removing one person from the property and issuing them a trespassing warning.

Officer Amie Torrey received a report of a possible injured bird in Bar Harbor but was unable to locate it.

Following a complaint of illegally parked vehicles on Harborside Road in Northeast Harbor, a parking enforcement officer issued warnings.

Officer Stanwood received a delayed report of a motor vehicle complaint on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of a broken-down vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby determined that the vehicle was far enough off the road to stay there for the night while the owner made plans to remove it.

Following a complaint of suspicious activity in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby moved along some overnight campers.

Officer Formby investigated a suspicious activity complaint in Bar Harbor and determined that it was a construction crew working after hours.

After an investigation regarding a continued complaint of a loose dog in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby issued Roland Sosa, no age given, of Bar Harbor, a summons for dog at large and animal trespass.

Officer Formby gave someone a ride home in Bar Harbor.

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Officer Formby responded to a loose dog complaint in Mount Desert but could not locate the dog.

Officer Caleb Mora handled a parking complaint in Bar Harbor but the offending vehicle was gone when he arrived.

A directed patrol has been initiated for the Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor following a complaint of speeding vehicles.

Officer Mora arrested Forrest Grant, 57, of Bar Harbor, in Bar Harbor for a warrant charging failure to appear. Grant was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Mora took a vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but could not locate the offending vehicle.

Officer Mora responded to the unattended death of a man in Bar Harbor and deemed the death natural and not suspicious.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg issued a traffic citation to a parked vehicle that was blocking the road at the intersection of Mount Desert Street and Main Street in Bar Harbor.

Officer Formby responded to a report of theft in Bar Harbor. The item was located while he was on scene and no charges are pending.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Desiree Holtz, no age given, of Sarasota Florida, for operating under the influence. Holtz was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Helton received a report of a missing pet from a Bar Harbor resident.

Someone reported a loose dog in Bar Harbor and the dog was reunited with its owners a short time later.

Officer Payson assisted the MDI Hospital with getting some paperwork signed.

Following a noise complaint of music coming from a parked vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer T. Cake located the vehicle and made the occupant aware of the complaint. The vehicle occupant turned off the music.

Officer T. Cake took a report of illegal dumping at a Mount Desert residence.

Sgt. Dickens is investigating a report of theft from a Town Hill business.

Officer Formby performed a requested well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be okay, just sleeping.

Sgt. Dickens spoke with a family member of a Bar Harbor resident who is concerned about them.

Officer Justin Burnett responded to a Bar Harbor business in regard to a complaint about the music coming from the business. Officer Burnett determined that the complaint was unsubstantiated.

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Dade Hawkins, 20, of Hancock, for operating under the influence. Hawkins was additionally charged with operating without a license, illegal possession of liquor by a minor, and possession of a false ID card. Hawkins was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Following a report of suspicious people in the area of Hall Quarry, Officer Keene checked the area but could not locate anyone.

A Bar Harbor resident requested extra patrols of their area due to suspicious activity.

Officer T. Cake met with someone in Bar Harbor who was reporting a parking issue and advised them of some options to deal with the problem.

Officer Payson assisted Acadia National Park with located a missing juvenile who was located a short time later.

Officer T. Cake responded to a report of a parked vehicle that was blocking multiple driveways in Bar Harbor, ticketed the vehicle, and had it towed.

Following the report of a vehicle operating erratically on Route 102 in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington located the vehicle, stopped it, and determined that the driver was not impaired but was unfamiliar with the area and trying to look at this GPS.

Officr Kline assisted a motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Peabody Drive in Mount Desert by staying on scene until a tow truck arrived.

Someone in Bar Harbor was warned due to an ongoing compliant regarding a barking dog.

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby arrested Ryan Gagne, 30, of Orrington, for operating under the influence. Gagne was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

After receiving a report of a vehicle that was illegally parked in an intersection in downtown Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington issued the vehicle multiple parking infraction tickets and the vehicle was moved by its owner.

Officer Harrington received a report of property that was possibly stolen in Acadia National Park and the report was referred to Acadia National Park law enforcement.

A vehicle complaint was made in Bar Harbor, but no officer was in a position to intercept the vehicle so the complaint was passed on to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Kline received a vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Formby responded to a report of an intoxicated person in Bar Harbor and the person was transported to the hospital.

Officr Kline received a report of someone who was locked out of their apartment in Bar Harbor but the property manager was at the location and got the person back into their apartment.

Following a domestic violence complaint and investigation in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene arrested Devin Bergley, 40, of Eastbrook, for domestic violence assault. Bergley was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

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The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 18, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell spoke with someone at the Southwest Harbor Police Department who had questions about something that occurred in another jurisdiction. Officer Russell advised the person on whom they needed to contact.

Officer Russell responded to Tremont for the report of an alarm going off at a business. When he arrived, there were not alarms going off, so he notified the owner of the situation.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham performed traffic control while American flags were placed on the telephone poles in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the “Good Morning Quiet Side” program in Southwest Harbor and found them be all set.

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on another member of the “Good Morning Quiet Side” program in Southwest Harbor and found them be all set.

The caretaker of a Southwest Harbor park reported to Sgt. Graham that there had been minor vandalism at the park.

Sgt. Graham took a report of several dogs running loose on Main Street in Southwest Harbor and found that the owner had caught the dogs by the time he arrived.

Sgt. Graham accompanied another law enforcement agency while they served paperwork on a Southwest Harbor resident.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a loose dog on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor but could not locate the dog.

Following a complaint of loud music coming from a Southwest Harbor business, Sgt. Graham spoke to someone at the business and the music was turned down.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

An unoccupied vehicle was found running in the early morning hours at a Southwest Harbor business. Upon investigation, Sgt. Graham learned that an employee of the business had started their vehicle prior to leaving.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported a loose dog on their property but Officer Kristen Roulet was unable to locate the dog when she arrived.

At the request of the school, Officer Roulet checked on a student from Pemetic Elementary School who has been chronically absent. Officer Roulet found the student to be all set.

Someone requested that the Southwest Harbor Police Department speak with a Seawall Road resident about feeding deer.

Officer Roulet received a request that the police department patrol the Seal Cove picnic area in Tremont more often due to possible camping occurring there.

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Officer Russell performed a well-being check on another member of the “Good Morning Quiet Side” program in Southwest Harbor and found them be all set.

Officer Russell performed a requested well-being check on a juvenile in Southwest Harbor and found them to be all set.

Officer Russell is investigating information received regarding ongoing criminal activity in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report of drug paraphernalia on the side of a Tremont road, Officer Russell collected the paraphernalia and properly disposed of it.

Officer Russell responded to a parking complaint in Southwest Harbor, but the vehicle was gone when he arrived.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Sgt. Graham took a report of two dogs running loose in Southwest Harbor but could not locate the dogs when he searched for them.

Sgt. Graham took a report of a dog running loose in Southwest Harbor, but could not locate the dog when he searched for it.

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a group of loud people in the street in front of the complainant’s house in Tremont but they were gone when he arrived.

A Southwest Harbor resident reported an injured duck near her residence but the duck flew off prior to an officer arriving.

Sgt. Graham is investigating a report of vandalism in Tremont.

Following a report of frequent failures to stop at an in town stop sign in Southwest Harbor, enforcement activity will be stepped up in the area.

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Officer Russell responded to a report of suspicious people in a Southwest Harbor parking lot but could not locate anyone in the area when he responded.

Officer Russell assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

Officer Russell assisted the Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor Fire Departments with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Russell assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Tremont.

Officer Russell assisted the Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor Fire Departments with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Monday, May 25, 2026

Sgt. Graham attended and assisted at the Memorial Day event at Pemetic Elementary School.

Sgt. Graham assisted the Tremont Fire Department at a dumpster fire in Tremont.

Following a report of a gunshot in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham determined that it was a transformer that had blown.

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Sgt. Graham received a report of an abandoned fawn deer in Southwest Harbor. The fawn was left alone and eventually reunited with its mother.

Sgt. Graham arrested Nicholas E. Madeira, 48, of Southwest Harbor, in Southwest Harbor for domestic violence assault and transported him to the Hancock County Jail.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Route 3

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Clinton Man in Connection to Clinton Homicide

CLINTON—On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central arrested 66-year-old James Simonson, of Clinton, in Clinton. Simonson has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with a shooting that occurred in late June of 2025, on Main Street in Clinton.

As a result of the incident, 68-year-old William “Bill” Parent, of Clinton, died from the injuries he sustained. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, which determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death homicide.

Simonson was transported to the Kennebec County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Maine State Police and NCIS Investigate Human Remains Found at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY—At approximately 9:50 a.m., on Wednesday, May 20, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard civilian divers conducting routine barge inspections in the area of Berth 14 (Dry Dock 3 facing Kittery Foreside) discovered human remains in the water.

Maine State Police and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are currently investigating. The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no danger to the public.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Madison

Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

MADISON—On Friday, May 22, 2026, just after noon, the Madison Fire Department responded to 276 Main Street in Madison for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire in the attached garage, extending into the walls and eaves of the structure. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office for an investigation.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the wall area of the garage. The residence is a rental property, and the tenants have been displaced as a result of the fire. It was also determined that the tenants did not have renters’ insurance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation pending confirmation of whether electrical service was present in the garage. At this time, the circumstances of this incident is not considered suspicious.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire in Mariaville

MARIAVILLE—On Friday, May 22, 2026, just after 6:00 p.m., the Mariaville Fire Department responded to 266 Peninsula Drive in Mariaville for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully involved, with the fire spreading into the surrounding wooded area. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate the cause of the fire. No occupants were home at the time of the incident.

Through the review of camera footage, investigators determined the fire originated in the attached garage area and believe it may have been caused by a lithium-ion battery. The fire has been officially classified as accidental.

No injuries were reported. Two cats remain missing at this time.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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