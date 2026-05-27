BAR HARBOR—Story Songs of the 70s is a seasonal concert series by Maine-based singer/songwriter, Tom DiMenna, and features songs by 3 legendary songwriters of the vinyl era — Gordon Lightfoot, Cat Stevens, and Harry Chapin. This folk-rock act blends lush vocals, intricate guitar playing and iconic story songs into a sound that’s both intimate and powerful. This special Summer edition features songs like “Ghosts of Cape Horn” by Gordon Lightfoot, “Peace Train” by Cat Stevens, and “30,000 Pounds of Bananas” by Harry Chapin. It’s a carefully crafted presentation of the timeless songs that shaped a generation — performed with heart, humor, and resonance.



In addition: Tom is now officially endorsed by Gibson Guitars and John Pearse Strings, legendary names in acoustic tone.



"Go See Tom!" -Aimsel Ponti, Portland Press Herald



Sunday June 14th, 7 p.m. For ticket information, head here.

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