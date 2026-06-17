SOUTHWEST HARBOR – “Summer Days: An Exhibit of Paintings by Anne Haynes and Joan Vienot” will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library from July 1-29. Meet the artists and view the show at an Art Reception on Friday, July 17 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Artwork will be for sale with 20% of the proceeds benefiting the Library.

Anne grew up in Northern New Jersey. She stumbled upon a creative streak when she sculpted a bust of Albert Einstein for a school project in sixth grade. That was followed by adult sculpture classes at the Ridgewood School of Art. Anne and her family moved to Maine when she was a teenager, and the scenery inspired her to begin painting in oils. After earning a degree in law enforcement, Anne married her sweetheart Bill and they raised two children on Mount Desert Island. Anne and Bill live in the dream house they spent 5 years building together in West Tremont.

Anne’s path as an artist has been for the most part self- guided. Though skilled in traditional oils, pastels, and acrylics, Anne currently prefers water mixable oils. She attempts to express as realistically as possible the beauty she sees in the world around her. More of Anne’s work can be seen at annehaynespaintings.com.

Joan moved from Florida to Maine in the fall of 2022 to paint the rocky coastline. Her home in Trenton serves as both studio and home base for her wanderings while sketching and plein air painting. Born and raised in Colorado, Joan received degrees in Fine Art and in Health & Recreation from the University of Northern Colorado. She taught art for three years at a high school in Colorado and also coached girls basketball and swimming there. Joan is retired from a 35-year career owning and managing a swimming pool service business on the Beaches of South Walton County in Northwest Florida. Joan was very active in her arts community in Florida. She volunteers and teaches at ArtWaves on Mt. Desert Island and paints with the local plein air painters.

Details at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/16961681, email exhibits@swhplibrary.org, or 207-244-7065.

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