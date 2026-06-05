SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The Southwest Harbor Public Library has something to offer for kids of all ages this summer– from summer reading, book events, exploring Acadia, science programs, a magic show, a drive-in movie to a summer’s end family concert.

Summer Reading Sign-up starts Friday, June 12 anytime from 9:00-4:30, and the program ends on Saturday, August 15th. Thursday, June 18, from 5:30–7:00 p.m., kick off Summer Reading with a sign-up event and a puppet show by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. The event will take place behind the Library at the Safe Harbor Alano Club (formerly the American Legion Hall). Families can register babies, children, and teens for Summer Reading from 5:30–6:00 p.m., followed by the “Everybody Loves Pirates” puppet show from 6:00–7:00 p.m. Registration is appreciated. Registration and program details at https://tinyurl.com/5n7je664.

Join in the fun for all ages at a Dragons Love Tacos Party on Wednesday, July 1, from 3:30-4:40 p.m.! Play games, make crafts, and enjoy some chips and (non-spicy) salsa! Attendees can also enter a raffle to win a copy of the Dragons Love Tacos book! Drop-in. No registration necessary. https://tinyurl.com/3k6jacs5.

Calling all outdoor explorers – the Library and Acadia National Park are teaming up again to offer “Acadia Explorers”, an adventurous, outdoor educational program for grades K-5 & caregiver. On Tuesdays, July 10 at Carroll Homestead and July 24 at the Seawall Picnic Area, kids and families can enjoy a storytime by an SWHPL librarian, then explore and learn at park locations by a Park Ranger. Registration required.

https://tinyurl.com/3e987rfd.

Bring on Summer S.T.E.A.M.! The Library and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension are co-hosting a Summer Science Series for kids going into grades K-5. These are Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) programs will be led by a cooperative extension educator - July 14, 28, and August 4 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Registration required. https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/16923957.

Don’t miss a Magic Show on Wednesday, July 15 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. with Maine-based entertainer, illusionist, and sleight-of-hand magician, Norman Ng. Norman was named “ Best Variety Act “ by Campus Activities Magazine, and his energetic and dynamic shows have been enjoyed by kids and families all over New England. https://tinyurl.com/j2n5jezx.

On July 31, 10:00-11:00 a.m., join us for a special author visit and story time for all ages with Will Hillenbrand, presenting his brand beginner reader Cub & Bat. Mr. Hillenbrand is the author of the Bear and Mole stories, Share, Big Bear, Share, Light as a Feather, and many others! Each registrant will receive a free copy of Cub & Bat. https://tinyurl.com/528jpx63.

Park yourself at the Library for a special summertime “Drive-In Movie” matinee! Kids will have the chance to decorate their own cardboard box “car,” and then pull up to the big screen to watch a movie – popcorn included! All craft materials will be provided. This program is geared for ages 3 and up. Boxes will be limited so registration is required. Check event details for the movie title. https://tinyurl.com/mr49udrk.

Cabaret, vaudeville, or story/song-filled fun — Jackson Gillman will entertain and delight families and kids during his End-of-Summer Kids Concert from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14. Jackson Gillman’s performance reaches out and touches the audience — making them laugh, making them think, and leaving them delighted. His interactive and educational shows incorporate song, dance, mime, and/or sign language, taking audiences on a rollicking ride through his wildly imaginative worlds of creative adventure. This is a family event — all ages are welcome. No registration required. https://tinyurl.com/4zsb6d2p.

Ongoing programs: Storytimes, weekly: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Pokémon Club: 3:30-4:30pm, second & fourth Wednesdays. Details at www.swplibrary.org/events, children@swhplibrary.org, 207-244-7065.

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