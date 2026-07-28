Butterfly at MDES last Saturday. BHS file photo.

MOUNT DESERT—If you missed it, you have the opportunity this Saturday, August 1st to stop by the school and see the amazing project earning the award of 2026 School Garden of the Year presented by the Maine School Garden Network.



The summer garden tour begins at 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. The school is located at 8 Joy Road, Northeast Harbor, across from the library. Our congratulations to the Mount Desert Elementary School for their "Growing Gardens/Growing Minds" garden! The students and Patricia Kelley, garden coordinator, have done an amazing job learning more about gardening, nature, food security and healthy lifestyle choices.



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