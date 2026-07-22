BAR HARBOR—Summer is in full swing, and we have an incredible lineup of workshops to get your body moving and your creativity flowing!

Here is what is happening for the remaining month of July:

Pop-Up Barre with Skye Washington | High-energy, full-body workout. No dance experience needed! July 26 Sign up For Barre

Ecstatic Yoga | Liberating movement, breathwork, and fun uplifting music to shake off stress and worries. July 31 Sign up For Ecstatic Yoga

Felted Barnacle with Liz Cutler | Needle felting, slow stitching, and beading barnacles. July 28 Sign up for Felting

Clay Camp for Kids (Ages 6–12) | Multi-day summer camp covering sculpting, and hand-building. July 27-31 Sign up for Clay Camp

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