Summer Institute at COA Registration Begins Today.
It's the 10th Anniversary of the Program.
Welcome to summer at COA!
Today, registration for our 10th annual Summer Institute: Toward a More Perfect Union and the Coffee & Conversation series opens for the general public.
Coffee & Conversation Registration
The 2026 Summer Institute will mark the country’s 250th anniversary with a forward-looking series of conversations about the future of America. By late July, we expect that audiences will have encountered plenty of historical retrospectives and the predictable swing between overly patriotic and overly critical narratives. Our goal is different: To convene voices from across American culture—journalism, the arts, science, philanthropy, civic life, and beyond—and explore how the nation’s founding values have been, and continue to be, tested, reshaped, and reimagined. The Institute asks how these ideals can be stewarded, strengthened, and carried into the future.
Summer Institute speakers and interlocutors
Stacey Abrams
Former Minority Leader of the Georgia House and Founder of Fair Count
Jeanine Abrams McLean
President of Fair Count
Ken Burns
Filmmaker
Emily Cherniack
Founder & CEO of New Politics
Darron Collins ‘92
Executive Director of The Cromwell Harbor Foundation and former COA President
Kourtney Collum
Provost and Dean of Faculty at College of the Atlantic
Rhiannon Giddens
Musician, composer, and Artistic Director of Silkroad
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Marine biologist and the Roux Distinguished Scholar at Bowdoin College
Enes Freedom Kanter
Human rights activist and former NBA player
Robin Wall Kimmerer
Plant ecologist, author, and educator
Elizabeth Kolbert
Pulitzer Prize-winning Staff Writer at The New Yorker
Nicholas Kristof
Pulitzer Prize-winning Op-Ed Columnist for The New York Times
Philip Lader
Former US Ambassador to the UK
John Palfrey
President of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Samantha Power
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Former Administrator of USAID
Jeffrey Rosen
CEO Emeritus of the National Constitution Center
A.O. Scott
The New York Times Critic at Large
Mariko Silver
President & CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Frances Stead Sellers
Associate Editor of The Washington Post
Kara Swisher
Journalist, Host of the On with Kara Swisherpodcast and Co-host of Pivot
Nicholas Thompson
CEO of The Atlantic
Jia Tolentino
Staff Writer at The New Yorker
Reserve tickets for Rhiannon Giddens concert at The Criterion
The 2026 Summer Institute will feature a special collaboration with The Criterion Theatre. Musician Rhiannon Giddens, who will speak at the Summer Institute on Monday, July 27, will perform at The Criterion on Tuesday night, July 28 at 8 p.m.
A limited number of reserve concert tickets are available for purchase. Reserve ticket prices are $500 and $1,000 each, with proceeds benefiting our partner organizations, JusticeAid and Soft Power Health. To purchase reserve tickets, contact Natalie Jowett at JusticeAid njowett@justiceaid.org 408.460.9897
The Coffee & Conversation series brings authors, artists, and community leaders to campus on Tuesday mornings for discussions with COA faculty, trustees, and friends.
Please note that the 2026 Coffee & Conversation series will be held in the Gates Center on campus as an in person only event. Virtual attendance is not available.
Coffee & Conversation speakers and interlocutors
Christina Baker Kline
New York Times bestselling author
Cynthia Baker
COA Board of Trustees Chair
Caroline Bicks
Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine
Lynn Boulger
Interim President and VP for Institutional Advancement, College of the Atlantic
Eliza Newlin Carney
Co-founder of The Civic Circle
Brett Ciccotelli ‘09
Core staff member on Returning at Frist Light
Jock Herron
Design critic in architecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design
Patrick MacRae
CEO of the Mount Desert Island Land & Garden Preserve
Laura Miller
Books and culture columnist for Slate
Ellie Oldach ‘15
Core staff member on Relearning at First Light
Peter Ralston
Photographer
Darren Ranco
Executive Director of the Wabanaki Commission on Land and Stewardship and Chair of Native American Programs at UMaine
Barton Seaver
Chef, author, ocean stewardship advocate
Neeraj Sebastian
T.A. Cox Chair in Studio Arts at COA
Hillary Smith
Assistant research professor at UMaine and adjunct instructor at COA
Frances Soctomah
Collaborative Fund Manager at the Wabanaki Commission on Land & Stewardship
Will Thorndike
Founder and Managing Partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership
Coffee & Conversation Registration
All Summer Institute and Coffee & Conversation sessions are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the Champlain Society and COA donors. To renew your membership or join the Champlain Society, please reach out to Manager of Annual Fund and Major Gifts Amy Morley at amorley@coa.edu 207-801-5627.
If you have questions about The COA Summer Institute, Coffee & Conversation series or need help with registration, contact summerevents@coa.edu.