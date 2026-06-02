Welcome to summer at COA!

Today, registration for our 10th annual Summer Institute: Toward a More Perfect Union and the Coffee & Conversation series opens for the general public.

Summer Institute Registration

Coffee & Conversation Registration

The 2026 Summer Institute will mark the country’s 250th anniversary with a forward-looking series of conversations about the future of America. By late July, we expect that audiences will have encountered plenty of historical retrospectives and the predictable swing between overly patriotic and overly critical narratives. Our goal is different: To convene voices from across American culture—journalism, the arts, science, philanthropy, civic life, and beyond—and explore how the nation’s founding values have been, and continue to be, tested, reshaped, and reimagined. The Institute asks how these ideals can be stewarded, strengthened, and carried into the future.

Summer Institute speakers and interlocutors

Stacey Abrams

Former Minority Leader of the Georgia House and Founder of Fair Count

Jeanine Abrams McLean

President of Fair Count

Ken Burns

Filmmaker

Emily Cherniack

Founder & CEO of New Politics

Darron Collins ‘92

Executive Director of The Cromwell Harbor Foundation and former COA President

Kourtney Collum

Provost and Dean of Faculty at College of the Atlantic

Rhiannon Giddens

Musician, composer, and Artistic Director of Silkroad

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Marine biologist and the Roux Distinguished Scholar at Bowdoin College

Enes Freedom Kanter

Human rights activist and former NBA player

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Plant ecologist, author, and educator

Elizabeth Kolbert

Pulitzer Prize-winning Staff Writer at The New Yorker



Nicholas Kristof

Pulitzer Prize-winning Op-Ed Columnist for The New York Times

Philip Lader

Former US Ambassador to the UK

John Palfrey

President of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Samantha Power

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Former Administrator of USAID

Jeffrey Rosen

CEO Emeritus of the National Constitution Center

A.O. Scott

The New York Times Critic at Large

Mariko Silver

President & CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Frances Stead Sellers

Associate Editor of The Washington Post

Kara Swisher

Journalist, Host of the On with Kara Swisherpodcast and Co-host of Pivot

Nicholas Thompson

CEO of The Atlantic

Jia Tolentino

Staff Writer at The New Yorker

Summer Institute Registration

Reserve tickets for Rhiannon Giddens concert at The Criterion

The 2026 Summer Institute will feature a special collaboration with The Criterion Theatre. Musician Rhiannon Giddens, who will speak at the Summer Institute on Monday, July 27, will perform at The Criterion on Tuesday night, July 28 at 8 p.m.

A limited number of reserve concert tickets are available for purchase. Reserve ticket prices are $500 and $1,000 each, with proceeds benefiting our partner organizations, JusticeAid and Soft Power Health. To purchase reserve tickets, contact Natalie Jowett at JusticeAid njowett@justiceaid.org 408.460.9897

The Coffee & Conversation series brings authors, artists, and community leaders to campus on Tuesday mornings for discussions with COA faculty, trustees, and friends.



Please note that the 2026 Coffee & Conversation series will be held in the Gates Center on campus as an in person only event. Virtual attendance is not available.

Coffee & Conversation speakers and interlocutors

Christina Baker Kline

New York Times bestselling author

Cynthia Baker

COA Board of Trustees Chair

Caroline Bicks

Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine

Lynn Boulger

Interim President and VP for Institutional Advancement, College of the Atlantic

Eliza Newlin Carney

Co-founder of The Civic Circle

Brett Ciccotelli ‘09

Core staff member on Returning at Frist Light

Jock Herron

Design critic in architecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design

Patrick MacRae

CEO of the Mount Desert Island Land & Garden Preserve

Laura Miller

Books and culture columnist for Slate

Ellie Oldach ‘15

Core staff member on Relearning at First Light

Peter Ralston

Photographer

Darren Ranco

Executive Director of the Wabanaki Commission on Land and Stewardship and Chair of Native American Programs at UMaine

Barton Seaver

Chef, author, ocean stewardship advocate

Neeraj Sebastian

T.A. Cox Chair in Studio Arts at COA

Hillary Smith

Assistant research professor at UMaine and adjunct instructor at COA

Frances Soctomah

Collaborative Fund Manager at the Wabanaki Commission on Land & Stewardship

Will Thorndike

Founder and Managing Partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership

Coffee & Conversation Registration

All Summer Institute and Coffee & Conversation sessions are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the Champlain Society and COA donors. To renew your membership or join the Champlain Society, please reach out to Manager of Annual Fund and Major Gifts Amy Morley at amorley@coa.edu 207-801-5627.

Join The Champlain Society

Make a Gift to COA

If you have questions about The COA Summer Institute, Coffee & Conversation series or need help with registration, contact summerevents@coa.edu.

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