Via COA

MOUNT DESERT — College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm opens for the season on Saturday, May 16 at 9 a.m.

The farmstand will be stocked with fresh, local, organic vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, dairy, and more. Planting out your garden? The farmstand has a wide array of vegetable, herb, and flower seedlings for sale as well.

College of the Atlantic Beech Hill Farm is a MOFGA-certified organic property. Its 73-acres include vegetable fields, pasture land, heirloom orchards, greenhouses, and open forest—all serving as an immersive classroom for human ecology in action. The farm supplies fresh, organic vegetables and sustainably raised meat to the COA dining hall and wider Mount Desert Island community. It’s a place where students plan crop rotations, steward soil health, harvest food, and contribute to a more resilient local food system.

COA Beech Hill Farm is located at 171 Beech Hill Rd. The farmstand is open Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. through the summer and fall. The farm offers 50% off all SNAP/EBT and WIC purchases.

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