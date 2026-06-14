BAR HARBOR—Summer is just about upon us and we invite all to join us on Monday, June 22nd for an evening of art, music, dancing and community as we celebrate the longest day of the year.

Dance to the joyful sounds of Flash! In the Pans steel band and enjoy a special Summer Solstice art exhibit featuring local artists. Bring the whole family for craft making activities and face painting.

We are also extremely excited to welcome local henna artist Acadia Simmons (@hennabyacca) who will be offering beautiful temporary henna tattoos.

Share

Leave a comment