AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Office for Family Independence (OFI), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), is announcing the return of the summer 2026 SUN Bucks and SUN Meals Programs. Together, the Federally-funded SUN Programs help ensure eligible Maine children continue to have access to nutritious food during the summer months when school meals and snacks are unavailable.

As families face rising costs for groceries, gas, and other household essentials, access to nutrition support remains critically important. Programs like SUN Bucks and SUN Meals help lessen that gap by reducing food insecurity and supporting healthy development for children across Maine.

SUN Bucks - also known as Summer EBT - provides eligible families with a one-time $120 food benefit per school-aged child to help purchase groceries during the summer months.

SUN Meals are offered statewide in communities where children have increased need for nutrition support. In addition to traditional meal sites, SUN Meals To-Go provides pick-up and delivery options in many rural areas where transportation or distance may make accessing congregate meal sites more difficult.

This summer, DHHS expects SUN Bucks to reach families’ EBT cards by the end of the first week of June. Approximately 85,000 children across Maine are expected to receive SUN Bucks, bringing an estimated $10.2 million in Federal food assistance directly to Maine families, grocery stores, and local economies.

“Children should not go hungry, whether school is in session or not. SUN Bucks is an important investment in the health and well-being of Maine children,” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes. “As Maine families continue to navigate higher living costs and federal changes to eligibility for SNAP and assistance programs, the SUN Programs support families’ access to nutritious food throughout the summer.”

“Approximately 85,000 Maine children will be eligible for SUN Bucks this year, over 99% of them automatically through their qualification in other programs like MaineCare, SNAP, and Child Nutrition Programs,” said DHHS’ OFI Director Ian Yaffe. “Now that benefits are available this week, our priority is making sure that eligible families know about and use them to help offset rising food costs during the summer months, while also supporting local businesses and communities across Maine.”

“During the school year, many children across Maine rely on school breakfasts, lunches, and snacks as their consistent sources of healthy, nutritious food,” said Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition Director Jane McLucas. “SUN Bucks and SUN Meals help to bridge the gap in school meal services during summer break, ensuring that children continue to have access to the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and thrive no matter where in the state they are located.”

SUN Bucks can be used anywhere SNAP EBT is accepted, including grocery stores and farmers markets, to purchase all foods such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats, and whole grains. The program complements local SUN Meals summer meal sites, operated through the Maine DOE, which provide free meals to children and teens 18 years of age and younger. The USDA’s site finder is expected to be updated to include Maine-specific locations by mid-June.

Making Food Access Easier for Maine Children

Most eligible children will be automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks based on participation in other public benefit programs and, therefore, do not need to fill out an application for this summer’s benefit. In the first two years of the program, approximately 99% of participating households were automatically enrolled. Families will automatically receive SUN Bucks if they have children who attend a school that serves National School Lunch Program meals and who participate in one or more of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

MaineCare, with household income at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families experiencing homelessness or participating in migrant education programs

Most eligible households have already received an eligibility notice from OFI. Families who do not receive SUN Bucks on June 5 but believe their children may qualify can apply through My Maine Connection or by mail. Applications must be received by August 15, 2026, and benefits must be used within approximately four months of when they were issued.

How Eligible Families Will Receive SUN Bucks

SNAP eligible households: Benefits will automatically be added to the household’s existing Pine Tree EBT (P-EBT) card.

Former P-EBT or SUN Bucks households not currently receiving SNAP: Benefits will be added to the previously issued P-EBT card.

Newly eligible households not currently receiving SNAP: A new P-EBT card with preloaded benefits will be mailed to the household.

Families who no longer have their EBT card can request a replacement through pinetreecard.com or by calling our EBT hotline at 1-800-477-7428.

Important Reminders