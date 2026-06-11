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SURVEY CONTEXT & PURPOSE

J.E. Austin Associates is conducting this survey on behalf of the Town of Bar Harbor to better understand local business conditions, tourism-related opportunities and challenges, and the needs and priorities of businesses operating in Bar Harbor. The survey responses will inform the development of the Bar Harbor Sustainable Tourism Management Strategy.

The survey will provide important input into the strategy by helping develop a holistic understanding of the viewpoints and priorities of the community.

Businesses operating in Bar Harbor are invited to participate.

The live link to access the survey is here: https://forms.gle/HJgaxEYA9sa53EGh8

The survey will close after Monday, June 29

SURVEY DETAILS

The survey should take approximately 10–15 minutes to complete, not including optional written comments at the end. The project team will know whether your business completed the survey, but individual responses will not be linked to your business in reporting. Only one response per business will be considered for analysis. Businesses with separate locations/ operating units but shared ownership (e.g. separate restaurants owned by the same parent) may submit one response per location/operating unit. Please do not submit multiple responses for the same business.

Your responses are anonymous. Responses will not be will not be attributed to any individual or business in any public communications. You may skip any question.

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