SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Swan’s Island author Jane Goodrich will speak about her newest work “The Seraph” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. From the author of the beloved “House at Lobster Cove” comes another fascinating foray into the 19th century- in the story of Cora Page, the era’s most famous Spiritualist medium. Register to attend this in-person and online program.

“The Seraph” is a deeply researched work of historical literary prose that explores the nature of truth and falsehood based on Cora’s life. Relying on the voices of her spirit guides and appearing before huge audiences from New York to New Orleans, Cora lectures while in a trance, repeating the messages of these otherworldly helpers. Moving from the glamour of the limelight to darkened séance parlors and in the world of frauds and true believers, political radicals and charlatans, Cora is one of the first women of any era to have the opportunity to command a stage and speak. She finds herself tempted to use her fame and uncommon platform to express her personal ideals; replacing the words of the spirits with her own to advocate for women’s rights and the abolition of slavery.

Navigating tragedy and the tumultuous years of the Civil War, Cora’s beliefs about her mission evolve and with the help of friends both spectral and corporeal she learns that although the world of spirits may be strange, the land of the living is where the mysterious truly abounds.

A designer, builder, historian and author, Jane Goodrich’s life has always entwined with the history of others gone before. www.janegoodrichauthor.com

Register at https://tinyurl.com/yctrmzzv, call 207-244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org

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