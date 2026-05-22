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BAR HARBOR—In Chair Val Peacock’s last regular meeting, she was part of a Town Council that heard no public comment over land use ordinance changes, accepted a safety plan vision for the town’s streets, agreed to spend $750k to help rebuild Glen Mary Park, and the meeting ended with an executive session about recent legal decisions about the town’s cruise ship ordinance.

It was, basically, typical town business that Peacock has been leading the Council through for the last few years.

“I’ve put in a big six years on the Council. I gave it as much as I could and still feel like I could’ve done more. The way that I want to show up is hard to sustain with a family and actual paying job. It’s time for a break and to just be a regular community member. It’s also a chance to let others lead,” Peacock previously said of her choice to not run for reelection.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the councilors to say goodbye during Council comments. All made public statements except for David Kief.

Smith and Peacock. File photo.

Council workshop. File photo. Peacock is standing.

Councilor Earl Brechlin said that one of the thing that’s always impressed him the most about Peacock was that she cared about citizens first and that she tried hard to listen and get input from people and that she leaned into the process and procedure.

In Peacock’s tenure, the councilors dealt with a cruise ship ordinance lawsuit, other lawsuits related to that case, short-term rental ordinance tweaks, special amusement tweaks, staff changes, increasing budgets, bond issues, infrastructure worries, new sewer and water rates, and the Conners Emerson School rebuild as well as transitions between town managers.

“There were larger burdens than the chair normally would have and you’ve shouldered them all,” Brechlin said.

“I just want to extend a big, big thank you to Val for her service,” Councilor Steve Boucher thanked Peacock for showing him “the right way” to govern. “I want to thank you for being somewhat of a mentor to me for this.”

He also thanked her for her measured voice during a polarizing political environment.

During public comment, former School Board Chair Lilea Simis of Town Hill recognized and thanked Val Peacock for “everything she’s done” for the town.

“You never wavered to support the students of our town and the school,” Simis said. “We’re going to miss you in that chair.”

Peacock and Caines. File photo.

Vice Chair Maya Caines said she was grateful for the time Peacock put in and that it was not lost on anyone how much effort Peacock put into being on the council and being the chair. “We’ll definitely miss you, (miss) having you here.”

“That was a lot of hard work over six years and you really did a good job,” Councilor Joe Minutolo said. “You ought to be proud.”

Councilor Randell Sprague said Peacock has been accessible and helpful.

“Your guidance has been great,” he said to a chuckling council, “and I still have your phone number.”

Peacock thanked everyone for their trust and said that it’s been “an absolute pleasure to get to know all the people in the municipal staff.”

“We’ve been through some hard times in the times I’ve been here,” Peacock said, choking up.

She said that it’s a credit to the staff that the town runs well and that they’ve built up a lot of trust and work to create policy and solve problems.

“I’ve learned a lot from every one of you,” she said to the staff and councilors.

She specifically called out Finance Director Sarah Gilbert, Town Clerk Liz Graves, and Police Captain and Harbormaster Chris Wharff.

Peacock also thanked Town Manager James Smith and all the experience he brought with him. She appreciated his perspective and professionalism, she said. She also thanked the town’s legal staff.

She said she hoped to never be in a room with 12 lawyers again, she said, gaining a laugh from fellow councilors as she referenced the town’s multi-year lawsuit defending its cruise ship ordinance.

She also thanked her family for her support.

Peacock first came to Bar Harbor in 1994, a student at the College Of the Atlantic. She graduated from the University of Maine and taught high school science for six years. With her family, she lived in Lamoine for 15 years. They moved to Bar Harbor in 2016. She was first elected to the Town Council in 2020.

There are three seats available for three-year terms in the upcoming election for Town Council.

Vice Chair Maya Caines and Councilor David Kief are running for reelection.

They’re challenged by Bryce Lambert, Paul Saltysiak, Charles Sidman, Deborah Vickers, and Nathan Young.

On April 15, Tammy Richards, an eighth candidate, announced that she would not run due to an unexpected family health issue.

The town election and votes on various Land Use Ordinance amendments are on June 9. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town Municipal Building on Cottage Street.

Note: This is one of multiple Town Council stories we’ll have on this meeting.

All of our election coverage for all towns can be found on a dedicated tab at our Substack site here.

All photos: Carrie Jones/Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story

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