BAR HARBOR—St. Saviour’s Downeast Summer music series continues on Tuesday, June 9 with Telescope Club. Described as alternative-folk-punk-indie-rock, Telescope Club has a minimalist approach to arranging stimulating live shows and recordings. Currently based in Bangor, Khaya and Noah “make music about the city and the country and the in-between, about our gripes with modern society, and our adventures around the planet Earth.”

This weekly, free music series features local artists performing a variety genres -- folk, acoustic rock, country, blues, pop, originals and standards. A throwback to the 1960s folk music movement when churches opened their doors to emerging music, all concerts take place in the historic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in downtown Bar Harbor.

These one-hour concerts, every Tuesday from 5-6 pm throughout the summer, are free, appropriate for all ages, and handicap accessible. St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor.

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