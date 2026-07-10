BAR HARBOR - Beatrix Farrand Society welcomes Rob Cardillo to present “The Art of Garden Photography” at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m.

Join professional garden photographer Rob Cardillo for an inspiring look at how he captures sweeping landscapes and striking plant close-ups. Through engaging stories drawn from his many books and magazine projects — including his latest, Private Gardens of Philadelphia — Rob shares the real process behind his best shots: the missteps, the do-overs, and the patience that ultimately pays off.

Whether you shoot with a professional camera or just your iPhone, you’ll walk away with fresh ideas and practical techniques to help you find and photograph your own vision of paradise.

Rob Cardillo has spent nearly thirty years photographing gardens, plants, and the people who tend them. He is the primary photographer behind more than twenty-five books, including The Art of Gardening at Chanticleer, The Layered Garden, and his most recent, Private Gardens of Philadelphia. His work also appears in the New York Times, The American Gardener, and Gardens Illustrated. A winner of numerous photography awards, Rob was inducted into the GardenComm Hall of Fame in 2015.

Pre-registration for this program is required, and reaching capacity is likely. To pre-register, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs. A Zoom option is also available.



The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m., from June 18 until September 17.

Share

Leave a comment