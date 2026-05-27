School’s almost out, the sun’s sticking around a little longer, and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect excuse to head outside and cast a line. On May 30–31, residents and nonresidents can fish Maine waters license-free all weekend long.

Whether you’re introducing a kid to their first fish, heading to your favorite fishing spot with friends, or just looking for an excuse to spend a little more time outside, this is your chance to get out on the water—no license required.

No fancy setup needed. Just grab a rod, pack some snacks, and find a spot along the shore, on the dock, or out in the boat. Early mornings, sunny afternoons, one more cast before dinner—it all counts.

A quick reminder: while fishing licenses are not required for the weekend, all other fishing laws and regulations still apply. Before you head out, be sure to check the regulations for the body of water you plan to fish—size and bag limits, and any special rules are still in effect.

So make a plan, bring some bug spray, and enjoy one of Maine’s iconic summer pastimes. You never know what might bite—but a good day outside is always a keeper.

Review Maine Fishing laws

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