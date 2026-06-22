“One of the greatest cinematic works

of nonfiction that I have ever seen”

- Richard Brody, The New Yorker

Dear friends,

We have a special announcement: The COA Summer Institute will open this year with a private screening of the new film, Once Upon a Time in Harlem, a film fifty years in the making and not yet released to the public. It is a true privilege to be able to share it with our community.

In 1972, the genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves engineered an extraordinary gathering: he brought the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance into one room. Guests included Aaron Douglas, Richard Bruce Nugent, Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Arna Bontemps, and Ashley Bryan’s mentor Romare Bearden. For four hours they reminisced, argued, critiqued, laughed, and reckoned with their place in a shifting cultural landscape. Greaves shot it all on 16mm and considered it the most important thing he ever captured. His career led him along other creative paths and he continued to edit the film for the rest of his life. A decade after his death, his son David has restored the footage and brought the film to life at last.

The result is both a portrait of a singular creative generation, an inquiry into how culture passes from one generation to the next, and showcases the filmmakers’ role in keeping it alive. Once Upon a Time in Harlem has screened at Sundance and Cannes and will premiere with Neon this October. The Cromwell Harbor Foundation served as an executive producer on the film.

The screening will be followed by an on-stage conversation with director David Greaves and producer Liani Greaves.

Hosted by The Criterion Theatre at 6:30pm on Sunday, July 26th.

Take a moment to watch the film trailer and read the film treatment below.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. A limited number of reserved seating will be held for members of COA’s Champlain Society.

We hope you will join us.

Registration: Once Upon a Time in Harlem

About the Film

A decade after his death, genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves has one last trick up his sleeve with what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party he engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance. For four hours, this extraordinary group – many of whom had not seen each other in fifty years – reminisced, critiqued, argued, laughed and drank while wrestling with their place in a rapidly shifting cultural landscape. Shot on 16mm film, newly restored and now directed by Greaves’ son David, this landmark film is at once a self-exploration and an inquiry into the heart of the critical mass of energy called the Harlem Renaissance. William Greaves’ intent was not only to document these artists and intellectuals as they spoke about their lives and work but also to plumb the meaning of the extraordinary creative period in which they lived to help us better understand how culture has been passed on from one generation to another and the role that the artist plays in keeping it alive.

Early Press

“A vital celebration of the Harlem Renaissance, as captured one magical evening in 1972”

- The Hollywood Reporter

“Cultural time-capsule doc invites us to a once-in-a-lifetime party”

- Variety

“A Masterpiece!”

- Rolling Stone

“One of the best movies of 2026 was shot in 1972”

- Vulture

“The best movie I saw—hands down— documentary or not, at Sundance, was ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem”

- Aisha Harris on NPR



“A once-in-a-lifetime dinner party from 1972 is transformed into a thrilling and inspiring hang-out movie”

- The Guardian



Please note: this private screening will not be advertised or listed on the schedule page of the event website. It is only available to COA Summer Institute registrants and will appear as an option when you begin the registration process. If you have already registered for Summer Institute sessions, you will need to log on using your user name and password and modify your registration to include the film screening.



Please contact us at summerevents@coa.edu if you have any issues with your registration.

Registration: Once Upon a Time in Harlem

Reserve Tickets for Rhiannon Giddens Concert at The Criterion

The 2026 Summer Institute will feature another collaboration with The Criterion Theatre. Musician Rhiannon Giddens, who will speak at the Summer Institute on Monday, July 27, will perform at The Criterion on Tuesday night, July 28 at 8 p.m.

A limited number of reserve concert tickets are still available for purchase. Reserve ticket prices are $500 and $1,000 each, with proceeds benefiting our partner organizations, JusticeAid and Soft Power Health. To purchase reserve tickets, contact Natalie Jowett at JusticeAid njowett@justiceaid.org 408.460.9897

Summer Institute Sessions Reaching Capacity

We have had a tremendous amount of interest in this year’s Summer Institute, our 10th annual. Two sessions have already reach capaicty: America at 250 with Ken Burns and Jeffrey Rosen on Tuesday, July 28 and From Participation to Power with Stacey Abrams, Jeanine Abrams McLean, and Frances Stead Sellers on Wednesday, July 29. When sessions reach capacity, new registrants are added to a waitlist. As space becomes available, regsitrants on the waitlist will be notified. We appreciate your understanind and patience.

If you have questions about the private screening of Once Upon a Time in Harlem, The COA Summer Institute, The Coffee & Conversation series, or need help with registration, contact summerevents@coa.edu.

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