MOUNT DESERT — The Community School is excited to announce Alewife Artisans, a local art shop that will run from July 10th - 24th at The Community School Farmhouse located at 585 Sound Drive. Come shop pottery, textiles, paintings, prints and more from local Maine artists and makers, all while supporting access to place-based education.

Built from a desire to create a thoughtfully curated brick-and-mortar shopping experience, Alewife Artisans brings together unique creations from local artists and makers, hand-selected under the creative vision of environmental artist Emma Mary Murray. A percentage of every sale directly supports The Community School’s scholarship fund, helping expand access to its place-based educational programs.

The pop-up shop will be open during the following hours:

Friday, July 10 - Friday, July 24 Open 9:00am - 3:30pm, daily

All are invited to attend the opening party on Friday, July 10 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm.

For more information please contact Emma Murray directly at emma@thecommunityschool.me and follow us on Instagram @alewifeartisans for updates.

About The Community School for Place-based Education

The Community School (TCS) is an independent, place-based forest kindergarten, elementary, and middle school dedicated to cultivating a strong sense of self, place, and community. Through a holistic, place-based curriculum, students engage with the local community and natural world as their classroom, exploring all subject areas in ways that nurture curiosity, challenge thinking, and empower learning.

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